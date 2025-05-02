Falkirk celebrate Premiership return as John McGlynn reveals secret challenge he set his players

Bairns secure title after 3-1 win over Hamilton

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They did it the hard way, but Falkirk are back in the Scottish Premiership after a 15-year absence as they pipped Livingston to the title in a dramatic finale to the Championship season.

John McGlynn's men went into Friday night's final round of fixtures ahead of Livingston on goal difference alone at the top of the table and requiring a victory over an already-relegated Hamilton side to be sure of achieving back-to-back promotions after five seasons in the third tier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bairns put their fans through the wringer, coming from behind to get the job done as an Ethan Ross double and Cavlin Miller strike cancelled out Scott Robinson's shock opener for Accies.

Although, as it turned out, even a defeat would not have prevented Falkirk from being crowned champions as Livingston crashed 1-0 at home to Partick Thistle, who clinched the final Premiership play-off place ahead of Raith Rovers.

Falkirk captain Brad Spencer and Coll Donaldson lift the Championship trophy after a 3-1 win over Hamilton. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) | SNS Group

McGlynn revealed he had challenged his side to ‘do an Ipswich’ on day one of pre-season and follow up their unbeaten League One campaign with a Championship title success.

McGlynn told BBC Scotland: “First day back we said, ‘Ipswich. Ipswich just went back to back. Ipswich done it, can we do it?’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s not something you come out in public and say. But we actually did. Reality is still reality but the guys have got enormous spirit. I am delighted for everyone in the football club.”

Only eight goals separated Falkirk from second-placed Livingston ahead of kick-off, with both sides tied on 70 points after 35 matches after the leaders had allowed an 11-point lead to slip away in recent weeks.

And the title appeared to be slipping from Falkirk's grasp when they conceded inside five minutes, Accies forward Robinson pouncing on a rebound in the six yard box to silence the home fans.

As things stood at this early stage, Livingston were on course to become champions, but everything flipped in the minutes leading up to half-time with goals in both matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was Falkirk who put themselves back top of the live table on 32 minutes as Ross curled home a free-kick from the edge of the box, while over at Almondvale, an own goal from Hearts loanee Macauley Tait put Partick in front.

Things were still on a knife-edge at the start of the second half as Livingston came within a whisker of getting back level when Stephen Kelly rattled the woodwork.

But Falkirk fans started breathing easier when Ross grabbed his second on 59 minutes, firing a loose ball into the roof of the net to put the hosts ahead and spark bedlam in the stands.

And the title was all but secured with 20 minutes left when Miller cut one way, then the other before drilling a low finish into the Hamilton net for 3-1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Falkirk manager John McGlynn lifts the Championship trophy. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) | SNS Group

This was the cue for the blue ribbons to be attached to the Championship trophy, which had been stationed in Linlithgow, as the car containing the silverware set off for Falkirk Stadium.

Falkirk fans started swarming around the pitch in the build-up to full-time - at one stage the match had to be stopped as stewards battled to keep supporters at bay - before the final whistle brought about the customary pitch invasion amid wild scenes of celebration and tears of joy.

Once fans returned to their seats, Mr Falkirk Alex Totten, the club's popular former player and manager, brought the trophy onto the pitch, where it was held aloft by victorious Falkirk captain Brad Spencer.