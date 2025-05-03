David Gray hails Hibs for answering 'outside noise' as he reacts to tifo and Easter Road atmosphere

Hibs manager reacts to 3-1 win over Dundee United

David Gray hailed Hibs supporters for pushing his side to a 3-1 victory over Dundee United that has edged them closer to securing a third place finish in the Scottish Premiership.

There was a rousing atmosphere inside Easter Road ahead of kick-off as home fans unveiled a tifo honouring their head coach, who had overseen a 17-match unbeaten run in the league prior to last weekend's 1-0 defeat to Aberdeen.

The positivity around the stadium carried into the game as Hibs went 2-0 up with early goals from Martin Boyle and Mykola Kurahevich before United pulled one back early in the second half through substitute Kristijan Trapanovski. However, a late header from Hibs replacement Dwight Gayle sealed the three points that has moved the Leith outfit three points ahead of Aberdeen, and six ahead of United, in the race for third with three matches remaining.

"I did see it," Gray said, in reference to the pre-match display. "It's not something I... I'm not saying I didn't enjoy seeing it. You'd rather that than somebody shouting abuse at you. But at the same time it's clearly a reflection again on the success on the pitch, and the players take all the credit for that.

"As coaches we'll put a game plan in place that we think gives us the best opportunity to win the game, but they are the ones who have to go and really deliver that. It's another example of the connection between the club and the fans. Everyone is pulling in the same direction and has been ever since I joined this football club. It's been a massive part of my life for the past 10 years. And that connection with the fans I've always had. I've been very fortunate to have that support and I'm going to need it to keep moving forward, which I know will be there all the time."

Gray was particularly delighted with the response his players gave to their first league defeat since November in response to “outside noise” questioning how they might react.

"I spoke a lot pre-match about looking for a reaction after a really difficult setback," he said. "It's one thing seeing that reaction in training and the togetherness being there but to then take that into the game was exactly everything I asked the players to do. The way they started the game was excellent, the first half performance especially, and then the way the game went in the second half, the next goal in the game was always going to be huge. Dundee United made a few changes, scored the next goal, but the players showed massive character to then make sure we got the three points which was the only thing that mattered at this stage of the season.

"I'm over the moon for everybody involved because of the effort, hard work but also the outside noise looking at it saying, 'how would Hibs react today?', and they certainly delivered, which is brilliant."

Aberdeen’s 1-0 defeat at St Mirren allowed Hibs to move three points ahead of their closest challengers for third place but Gray stressed that there remains work to be done.

“I said before the game to the players, it's about us controlling the controllables,” he added. “All we can do at the moment is take care of what we are doing. Today was always going to be a really difficult game because of the reaction from last weekend and people expecting Hibs to win today. Our home form has been excellent - that's eight straight wins at home - so it shows we're going in the right direction.

