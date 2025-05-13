One-time Manchester rivals could be teammates next season

Scott McTominay could find himself lining up with two new glamourous teammates next season, with Napoli linked with the signings of two eye-catching free agents.

Serie A title-chasing Napoli are one point ahead of Internazionale with two games remaining in what has been a gripping 2024/25 title race. Despite drawing 2-2 at home to Genoa on Sunday, Gli Azzurri still have matters in their own hands ahead of Sunday’s trip to Parma, with two wins guaranteed to clinch only their fourth Scudetto in the club’s history.

At the very least, Napoli are guaranteed direct entry to the Champions League main phase and that clarity has allowed manager Antonio Conte to eye up some new reinforcements for 2025/26.

Scott McTominay is hunted down by Kevin de Bruyne during their time as opponents in Manchester. | Getty Images

Conte will not have a war chest by European football standards to call upon, especially after splashing out the guts of £25 million on McTominay last summer, who has become one of Napoli’s star players this season. They have been linked with a move for fellow Scotland midfielder Lewis Ferguson, currently at Bologna, which could also cast doubts over the long-term future of another Scot in Billy Gilmour, who unlike McTominay hasn’t been able to nail down a regular place in the starting XI.

While Ferguson would be a coup for Napoli, two names that have been heavily linked with summer arrivals at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona are especially alluring.

The first is Manchester City and Belgium playmaker Kevin de Bruyne, who announced last month that after ten seasons at the Etihad Stadium, he would be seeking a new challenge. Remaining in the English Premier League had appeared on the cards, with Liverpool supposedly taking an interest, but now Napoli have emerged as a serious contender for his signature.

Positive Kevin de Bruyne Napoli talks

According to reports in Italy, Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna has held positive conversations with De Bruyne’s representatives. There is also interest from Real Madrid and clubs in the MLS, although the project in southern Italy could appeal to the Belgian.

If De Bruyne was to move to Napoli, it would be intriguing to see how he would fit into their 4-3-3 system. At present, McTominay is the furthest advanced of the three midfielders, although De Bruyne, now 33, may relish a slightly deeper role in midfield as a playmaker.

De Bruyne and McTominay were one-time rivals during their spells in England, with McTominay at Manchester United while De Bruyne was winning numerous titles across the divide at Man City.

McTominay has struck up an excellent rapport with first-choice striker Romelu Lukaku, but he may have a new man to combine with in attack as Napoli close in on Lille forward Jonathan David.

Jonathan David has been in excellent form for Lille. | AFP via Getty Images

The 25-year-old Canadian is reported to be in advanced talks with Napoli over a move this summer, with his contract with the French Ligue 1 side set to expire.

A prolific marksman during his five years in the north of France, David has netted 25 goals this season and is keen to experience a fresh challenge. He would enhance Napoli’s No 9 options, with Conte lacking a tangible back-up to Lukaku.