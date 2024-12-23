It was a blockbuster summer transfer window for fans of the Scotland national team as a number of Scottish stars departed the United Kingdom in order to complete huge moves to some of Europe’s most prestigious leagues.
Scott McTominay became the most expensive Scottish player of all time when he moved to Napoli for a reported fee of more than £25million, while established international players such as Scott McKenna, Ryan Jack and Liam Cooper all moved abroad for the first time in their careers after their respective contracts with Nottingham Forest, Rangers and Leeds United came to an end.
Here we look at the 16 Scotland internationals who completed summer transfers and assess how they have done for their new teams in the first half of the season.
Who has been the standout performers so far?
1. Liam Cooper - CSKA Sofia
The former Leeds United captain departed Elland Road after a decade and made the intriguing move to the Bulgarian top flight with CSKA Sofia. He's started 11 of the club's 19 league games, though his new side have struggled and currently sit in eighth place after a disappointing first half of the campaign. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images
2. Scott McKenna - Las Palmas
The former Aberdeen centre-back has performed well in La Liga for Las Palmas, where he has been a regular starter for his new club. McKenna has been singled out for praise by fans, and they went seven points clear of relegation with a win over Espanyol at the weekend. McKenna has played a key role in turning their poor early season form around - they had went winless in their first nine games. He has won more aerial duels than 86% of other La Liga centre-backs. He's proved to be a shrewd acquisition for the Spanish outfit so far. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images
3. Che Adams - Torino
Turned down both Nottingham Forest and Wolves in the summer in order to move to Serie A, and started the season like a train, scoring three times in his first six games. The goals have dried up a little since then, with Adams finding the net just once in his last 10 appearances. Scored a goal of the season contender against Empoli recently though, catching the goalkeeper off his line from 40 yards out. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images
4. John Fleck - Chesterfield Town
Trained with Rangers in the summer after being released by Blackburn Rovers, but signed for Chesterfield in EFL League Two. Fleck has only been able to play 18 minutes of football for his new club since joining them though, and continues to be dogged by a hamstring injury. Has not been in a matchday squad since November 2. | Tina Jenner Photo: Tina Jenner