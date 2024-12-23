2 . Scott McKenna - Las Palmas

The former Aberdeen centre-back has performed well in La Liga for Las Palmas, where he has been a regular starter for his new club. McKenna has been singled out for praise by fans, and they went seven points clear of relegation with a win over Espanyol at the weekend. McKenna has played a key role in turning their poor early season form around - they had went winless in their first nine games. He has won more aerial duels than 86% of other La Liga centre-backs. He's proved to be a shrewd acquisition for the Spanish outfit so far. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images