3 . Ben Davies - Birmingham City (loan)

Signed from Liverpool in the summer of 2022, the centre-back found it difficult to nail down a first-team spot at Ibrox. He moved to big spending EFL League One side Birmingham City on a season-long loan in the summer. Starting eight of their 18 games, Davies has become a regular in the starting XI in recent weeks, with the Blues on course for promotion in second place. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group