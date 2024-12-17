Rangers’ summer transfer window was one of the most interesting in recent memory as Philippe Clement oversaw a huge turnover of players as part of his planned rebuild.
The Ibrox revolving door resulted in a number of new Ibrox arrivals, while Rangers stalwarts such as Connor Goldson, Ryan Jack and Borna Barisic departed for pastures new after a period of long service for the Glasgow giants.
But how have each of Rangers’ 12 departing players fared for their new clubs so far this season?
1. Kemar Roofe - N/A
The popular striker left Rangers following the expiry of his contract, but is yet to find a new club. Was very loosely linked to Norwich City last month, but that doesn't appear to be a move that has ever been on the cards. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images
2. Jon McLaughlin - Swansea City
After a disastrous Old Firm performance, he lost his spot and ended up as third choice goalkeeper under Philippe Clement. Released in the summer, he joined EFL Championship outfit Swansea City in August. He has yet to play a game for the Welsh side, but he has featured regularly in the matchday squad as back-up to Lawrence Vigouroux. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group
3. Ben Davies - Birmingham City (loan)
Signed from Liverpool in the summer of 2022, the centre-back found it difficult to nail down a first-team spot at Ibrox. He moved to big spending EFL League One side Birmingham City on a season-long loan in the summer. Starting eight of their 18 games, Davies has become a regular in the starting XI in recent weeks, with the Blues on course for promotion in second place. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group
4. Kieran Wright - Airdrieonians (loan)
The young Rangers goalkeeper moved to the Scottish Championship team on loan in the window. Has started 11 games, but is yet to keep a clean sheet with Airdrieonians bottom of the league, having won just one league game all season. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group