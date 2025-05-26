Ex-Motherwell boss back in the dugout at Rugby Park

Kilmarnock have confirmed the appointment of Stuart Kettlewell as their new manager.

The 40-year-old has agreed a two-year deal at Rugby Park and replaces Derek McInnes, who left the Ayrshire side after three seasons in charge to join Premiership rivals Hearts.

Kettlewell has been out of the dugout since leaving Motherwell in January for personal reasons and will be joined at Kilmarnock by his Fir Park assistant Stephen Frail. Chris Burke and Craig Clark will remain part of the Killie coaching staff.

Ex-Hearts head coach Steven Naismith and Scotland assistant John Carver were both linked with the vacancy in recent weeks, but after “a thorough recruitment process”, Kilmarnock chief Billy Bowie and his fellow directors have settled on Kettlewell.

A statement from Kilmarnock read: “Kilmarnock Football Club is delighted to confirm the appointment of Stuart Kettlewell as the club’s new first-team manager. Stuart joins the club with immediate effect on a two-year deal and will take charge of all first-team matters as we prepare for the upcoming season.

Kettlewell’s track record

“The club conducted a thorough recruitment process, where we were looking for a candidate who has a track record in recruiting and developing players, including young talent and has a strong understanding of Scottish football.

We identified Stuart as the best candidate to lead Kilmarnock into an exciting new chapter. Stuart’s experiences, paired with the above, fits our vision and desires for the future of Kilmarnock.”