Here are the latest Scottish football transfer headlines as we approach the final few weeks of the January window.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts target ‘arrives’

Hearts head coach Neil Critchley is edging closer to sealing his third signing of the January window after IFK Varnamo centre-back Michael Steinwender jetted into to Edinburgh to complete a move to Tynecastle last night. According to a report from Sky Sports’ Anthony Joseph, the Austrian defender flew into the capital on Sunday in order to complete a move to the Jambos, with a medical potentially taking place later today.

The 24-year-old had been linked with the club last week, but Critchley refused to be moved on rumours linking him to the IFK Varnamo star, saying: “I’m not going to mention his name because that would be wrong. But until we get further down the line, I won’t speak about that until I can.” It appears the deal is now edging closer to completion though, based on the report from Joseph, however it is stated the two clubs are ‘yet to reach full agreement’ with the ‘final details still being ironed out.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hearts head coach Neil Critchley. | SNS Group

Celtic dealt transfer blow

Brendan Rodgers was handed a blow to his transfer plans at the weekend, when rumoured target Raul Moro suffered a nightmare injury that appears to have scuppered any chance of a move to Celtic Park this month. The talented 22-year-old has been earning rave reviews at Real Valladolid this season, despite the club’s relegation troubles, and Celtic were reported to be considering an £8.5million bid for the player as they look to bolster their attacking options ahead of hectic second-half of the season. However, the forward looks like he will remain in La Liga for the time being after he was forced to undergo surgery after being stretchered off in his side’s 2-1 weekend defeat to Espanyol with a serious looking collarbone injury.

The Spaniard took to Instagram to provide fans with an update from his hospital bed, with a caption that read: “Everything went well, already thinking about recovery to come back as soon as possible. Thank you all so much for the messages of encouragement and support that I'm receiving."

Real Valladolid winger Raul Moro was heavily linked to Celtic this month. | Getty Images

Motherwell target left out amid links

Carlisle head coach Mike Williamson has confirmed that striker Luke Armstrong was left out of their 1-0 weekend defeat to Bradford City in order to ensure a move away from the club wouldn’t be ‘scuppered’ by a potential injury amid links to Motherwell. The Cumbrians’ forward is looking to depart the club this month in secure regular first team football, and has been tipped to make a move north of the border and Fir Park has been tipped as a potential destination.

“I just thought he thought the risk of coming in and playing, getting on the pitch and getting injured, would scupper it,” said Williamson regarding his decision to leave the 28-year-old out of his squad at the weekend. “It was more of a mutual agreement that something's on the horizon, [although] not happened yet. He's someone who I'm happy to keep around, but he obviously wants as much game time as he possibly can and with us bringing in two number nines [Cedwyn Scott and Joe Hugill], he feels as though he's not going to get that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke Armstrong has been linked to Motherwell. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

Dundee United eye double deal

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin is hoping to add two new faces to his squad this week with the Tannadice club in ‘the process of agreeing’ loan deals Ruari Paton and Scottish youth international Lewis Fiorini from Port Vale and Stockport County, respectively. According to the Daily Record, the club hope to confirm the deals ahead of tonight’s massive Scottish Cup fourth round derby clash with Dundee at Dens Park.

Formerly of Manchester City, Fiorini was signed by EFL League One promotion chasers Stockport in the summer, but has only appeared in 11 of the club’s 26 league games, while Paton has also struggled for regular game time since moving to Port Vale in the summer from Queen’s Park. Both are said to be keen on the move as Goodwin looks to bolster his squad for the second-half of the season.

Ruari Paton is a target for Dundee United alongside Lewis Fiorini. | SNS Group

Rangers talks ‘break down’ as exit edges closer

Rangers could allow Tom Lawrence to depart this club this month after he was linked with a shock switch to Turkish outfit Besiktas. The 31-year-old midfielder has struggled with injury this term, and hasn’t appeared for the Rangers first team since November due to a hamstring injury, with his contract expiring at the end of the season.

Although the club hold an option to extend Lawrence’s contract by a further year, they could now opt to move him on this month after a report from Fabrizio Romano claimed newly appointed manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was targeting a move for the ex-Manchester United academy graduate. Solskjaer was appointed earlier this month after Besiktas opted to sack former Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst following their troubled start to the season, and is hoping to add to his squad before the transfer window slams shut, and has already showing ‘initial interest’ in signing the player this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad