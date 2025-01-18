Lille defender joins for rest of season

Rangers have made their first signing of the January transfer window after confirming the arrival of defender Rafael Fernandes on loan from Lille.

Fernandes will be at Ibrox until the end of the season, with Rangers holding an option to make the move permanent. The 22-year-old Portuguese is predominantly a centre-half.

Rangers are light in defensive options due to injuries to John Souttar, Robin Propper, Dujon Sterling and Neraysho Kasanwirjo. Should all paperwork be completed in time, then Fernandes could make his debut against Fraserburgh in Sunday’s home Scottish Cup fourth round tie.

Rangers have completed the loan signing of Rafael Fernandes from Lille. | AFP via Getty Images

Capped at Portugal under-21 level, Fernandes joined French Ligue 1 side Lille a year ago for a fee reported to be in the region of £2.7 million from Arouca in his homeland. The former Sporting CP academy player has not been able to break into the first-team picture, though, and has been deemed surplus to requirements by Les Dogues boss Bruno Génésio.

Speaking on Fernandes’ arrival, Rangers manager Philippe Clement said: “I am really pleased to welcome Rafael to the squad. He is a young defender who brings with him a lot of qualities which will be an asset for our team for the remainder of this season.

“He has a lot of potential, and I am looking forward to working with him.”

On the move, Fernandes commented: “I am very happy to be here, it was a club I wanted to come to since I heard about the interest, and I am really happy to finally to be here.

“My first impressions have been really good, I met some of my colleagues, some of the staff and all of them made me comfortable to start this new challenge.”

John Souttar is one of a clutch of Rangers defenders who have suffered injury issues. | Getty Images

Fernandes’ arrival is the first transfer since Nils Koppen was elevated to the role of technical director and the Dutchman said: “It is fantastic to have Rafael joining Rangers for the remainder of the season and he is another exciting young talent to add to our squad.