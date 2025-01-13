It was another big weekend in the Scottish Premiership as Hibs 3-1 win over Motherwell helped them move into the top six for the first time this season, Celtic pounced late to down Ross County 4-1 at Dingwall and Rangers sailed to a comfortable 3-1 win over St Johnstone at a fractured Ibrox.
Hearts wasted the chance to take a big three points at Aberdeen after Jorge Grant’s injury time penalty miss, while Dundee United kept the pressure on third place with a resolute 1-0 win over St Mirren in Paisley.
But who were the players who deserve to be singled out for special praise this week due to their performances? Who were the matchwinners, the goal-getters and the defensive rocks?
This is the Scottish Premiership team of the weekend, according to ratings from popular football statistics website FotMob.
1. GK: Jack Walton - Dundee United
While it was an overhead kick from Louis Moult that took the headlines in Dundee United's 1-0 win over St Mirren at the weekend, it was Walton scored the top rating at 8.9. Saved a vital penalty to secure his eighth clean sheet of the season and made a further four saves to ensure Jim Goodwin's side left Paisley with three points. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group
2. RB: Nicky Devlin - Aberdeen
It has been a rough couple of months for Aberdeen, but the draw with Hearts at the weekend provided them with a much needed clean sheet as they look to arrest an alarming run of form. Devlin was one of the Don's best performers with a 7.7 rating. He won all but one of his ground duels, made five clearances and six recoveries. | SNS Group
3. CB: Declan Gallagher - Dundee United
The nine-cap Scotland international put in a towering display in the 1-0 win over St Mirren, and was the highest rated centre-back this weekend at 8.5. Grabbed an unlikely assist, but it was his defensive work which stood out most, where he made 16 clearances, two blocks and made 74% of his passes accurately. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group
4. CB: Jack Iredale - Hibs
Hibs are now in the top six, and there's no doubting the Aussie defender's role in their resurgence after his colossal display in the 3-1 win over Motherwell. Ranked at 8.1 for his performance, the 28-year-old won the most tackles in the game (3) and the most duels (11) in the game as he provided one of the top defensive performances of the weekend. | SNS Group