4 . CB: Jack Iredale - Hibs

Hibs are now in the top six, and there's no doubting the Aussie defender's role in their resurgence after his colossal display in the 3-1 win over Motherwell. Ranked at 8.1 for his performance, the 28-year-old won the most tackles in the game (3) and the most duels (11) in the game as he provided one of the top defensive performances of the weekend. | SNS Group