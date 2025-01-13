As the January transfer merry-go-round continues in the Scottish Premiership, rumours and speculation are floating around Ibrox as Philippe Clement and the board look to rescue a disappointing season.

Much like the summer window, attention on both incomings and outgoing have been rife at Ibrox Stadium, with Rangers’ mantra being that the side is in the midst of a rebuild, as they club aim to return to their glory days in the years to come.

While some are fringe players could do with a change of scenery, there are many others at Rangers who have simply reached a career crossroads in Glasgow and are in dire need of something new.

With that in mind, The Scotsman look at the Rangers players most likely to leave, and which talents will be sticking around for a little longer:

1 . Rabbi Matondo - could leave Made his return from injury in the 1-1 draw with Dundee last week, but has been linked with a departure from Ibrox since the summer. Former club Schalke are said to hold an interest in the Welsh winger. Interest in the player could morph into a transfer out of Glasgow this month, either on loan or permanently. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Jack Butland - should stay Linked to big money exits last January after a sterling start to his Rangers career, transfer talk surrounding Butland has died down over the last six months. Currently injured after an internal bleed saw him hospitalized, Butland is not expected to depart Ibrox this month. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Ianis Hagi - could leave Linked to a departure throughout the summer, the club were able to come to an agreement with the Romanian that saw him return to the first team following a contract dispute. Has featured prominently since, but is still being linked to a January departure. Genoa are reported to hold an interest in the winger. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales