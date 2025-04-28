Celtic are closing in on a treble, Rangers reached the Europa League quarter-final, Aberdeen at hinted a title push and Hibs turned a relegation battle into a revolution.

The 2024/25 Scottish Premiership season is far from over, and already its been a season full of drama, twists and turns. But who have been the stand out performers of the season?

With Celtic losing just four league games all year, a number of their star players are in contention for the Scottish Premiership player of the season award, though Rangers, Hibs, Dundee United and Dundee all have names in the running to win the award according to the bookies.

Here are the latest odds for the Scottish Premiership player of the year award.*

**All odds are offered by Gambling.com and can change at any point. Please gamble responsibly.

1 . Martin Boyle - 14/1 The Aussie international has helped spearhead the Hibs revolution under David Gray, scoring 11 league goals this season. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Callum McGregor - 12/1 Could end the season with three winners medals to add to his already impressive collection. Has had an unusually prolific season in front of goal by his standards too, scoring eight league goals. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Cameron Carter-Vickers - 10/1 A rock at the back for Celtic this year, he's been courted by the likes of Bayer Leverkusen, such is his strong and consistent form at Celtic Park. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales