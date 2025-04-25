What Celtic and others need to become champions this weekend with three SPFL titles up for grabs

What each team needs to clinch respective title

Celtic are not the only SPFL club hoping to pop the champagne corks this weekend.

The Hoops are one of three teams who can clinch their respective championships - with one division already decided.

Arbroath wrapped up the League One title two weeks ago with a 4-0 win over Stenhousemuir sealing an instant return to the Championship following last season's relegation.

Arbroath players and staff celebrate winning the William Hill League One title two weeks ago. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)â¨ | SNS Group

Celtic can become the next club to officially win their league providing they avoid defeat at Dundee United in the Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Brendan Rodgers' side are already champions elect due to their 15-point and +42 goal difference advantage over Rangers at the top of the standings, but a win or draw at Tannadice will see them formally declared Premiership champions for a fourth successive season with four matches to spare.

Falkirk will also hope that Saturday delivers the Championship crown and a remarkable second consecutive promotion following their League One title success last season.

The Bairns have led the way for most of the campaign but have been unable to get over the line with a run of just one win in their last four keeping the champagne on ice. John McGlynn’s men approach the penultimate round of fixtures with a three point advantage over second-placed Livingston and a superior goal difference of +12, meaning they can put themselves on the brink of glory if they defeat Partick Thistle at Firhill in the Friday night kick-off.

Only a Livingston victory away to Hamilton in the Saturday 3pm kick-off would then prevent Falkirk from claiming the title, but their sizeable goal difference advantage would make it unlikely that the league leaders could be caught.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers and captain Callum McGregor will hope to clinch a fourth successive Scottish Premiership trophy this weekend. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Even a draw for Falkirk might be enough but would require Livingston to suffer an unlikely defeat at the hands of the already relegated Accies, who were condemned to the drop last week after being hit with a 15-point deduction for breaching several SPFL rules. Otherwise the title race will go to the final weekend.

Down in League Two, everything could be decided in a top of the table clash at Balmoor Stadium when league leaders Peterhead host second-placed East Fife on Saturday.

Only a point seperate the duo with Peterhead holding a slender advantage despite suffering a 4-0 defeat away to Elgin City last weekend which allowed East Fife to close the gap.

Blue Toon fans will be hoping for a title party with a side under the leadership of co-managers Jordon Brown and Ryan Strachan able to wrap up the title with a victory.

Dick Campbell and his East Fife side will have other ideas, though, knowing that a victory would move them into pole position ahead of the final round of fixtures next weekend.