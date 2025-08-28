What channel is Legia Warsaw v Hibs on? TV, live stream details plus team news
Hibs are looking to reach the Conference League this week when they take on Polish side Legia Warsaw in the play-off round.
The Hibees lost the first leg 2-1 at Easter Road last Thursday and will need to defy the odds in Poland if they are to reach the main phase for the first time in the club’s history.
Here are all the details ahead of the match:
Legia Warsaw v Hibs match details
The Conference League play-off round second leg between Legia Warsaw and Hibs takes place on Thursday, August 28 at The Marshall Józef Piłsudski's Municipal Stadium of Legia Warsaw, Warsaw. Kick-off is at 8pm BST.
Legia Warsaw v Hibs TV channel
The match is not being shown live by any TV company in the UK.
Legia Warsaw v Hibs live stream
Solidsport are showing the match across their online platforms. The price is £12 and full details can be found here.
Legia Warsaw v Hibs team news
Legia Warsaw agreed a deal to sell defender Jan Ziółkowski to Roma earlier this week, although it is unknown whether he will feature against Hibs.
Head coach David Gray, meanwhile, does not have any fresh injury concerns to deal with after his team had the weekend off.
An all-Belgian officiating team will be in charge of proceedings at The Marshall Józef Piłsudski's Municipal Stadium of Legia Warsaw. Lawrence Visse is the referee and will be assisted by Ruben Wyns and Michele Seeldraeyers, with Kevin Van Damme on fourth official duties. Jan Boterberg is the VAR and will be assisted by Wesli De Cremer.
