Aberdeen hero wants 28th outing to be memorable for all the right reasons

Dons hope to kick-start Conference League campaign in Greece

Captain Graeme Shinnie has called on Aberdeen to give their travelling supporters a Conference League “night to remember” in Athens.

The 34-year-old is preparing for what will be his 28th European outing for the Dons over the course of his two spells when they face AEK in the hostile OPAP Arena on Thursday.

Shinnie pinpointed the 3-0 victory away to Croatian side Rijeka in 2015 and the 2-2 draw against PAOK in Greece as two of his best evenings on the continent, and now he wants to help last season’s Scottish Cup winners experience more delight in the Greek capital.

Graeme Shinnie wants to give Aberdeen fans a night to remember in Athens. | SNS Group

“I absolutely love these games, I’m really grateful that I’m still involved in games like this,” he said in a club interview. “I can’t wait. A lot of the boys have some sort of European experience behind them and I’ve had many occasions where we’ve gone to tough places, like Rijeka and PAOK. We’ve done well before so there’s no reason why we can’t go and do it again.

“AEK are a good team, we know their strengths and their weaknesses. We’ve watched a lot of them, we’ve done our work on the training ground and now it’s time to put it to fruition on the pitch and try and perform again on a European night.

“If you think back to last season and the cup final (against Celtic in May), not many people thought we were going to win that but we had 20,000 fans at that game who backed us and this is their reward now. They get to enjoy European trips, they love European trips and it’s up to us to try and give them a trip to remember.”

Aberdeen braced for Athens hostility

Shinnie knows Aberdeen – buoyed by back-to-back victories in the Premiership – will have to be ultra-focused if they are to get their Conference League campaign up and running after losing their opener 3-2 at home to Shakhtar Donetsk.

“It’ll be very hostile which is good, it’s something we should thrive on,” he said. “We’ll need concentration at all times, the atmosphere will be electric, so it’s about having that composure in a foreign stadium, to be well organised and defend well.

“That’s always the case against these good teams and if we can do that, we know we’ve got the firepower up front to go and hurt teams.”

Shinnie believes Aberdeen are ready to prove that their attacking quality is “through the roof” after overcoming an early-season scoring drought in recent matches.

“There’s so many options, we’ve got so much quality and that’s been the frustrating part in the early part of the season where we weren’t scoring goals,” he said. “The pressure was then on to try and keep clean sheets and we were conceding goals and losing games and it was frustrating.