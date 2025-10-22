Danny Rohl reveals Rangers 'good things' and explains SILAS approach to Brann clash

Head coach believes he can get a result in first match in Norway

Danny Rohl says he has already seen “good things” in his Rangers squad as he prepares to face SK Brann in his first match as Rangers head coach.

Rohl was appointed on Monday afternoon and has only had two full training sessions with his new Rangers players ahead of Thursday night’s Europa League clash in Bergen.

Rangers have no points from their first two matches after losing to Genk and Sturm Graz under Rohl’s predecessor Russell Martin. They also sit sixth in the Premiership after one of the worst starts to a season in the club’s history.

Danny Rohl oversees Rangers training ahead of the match against SK Brann. | Getty Images

Rohl readily accepts that he needs to turn fortunes around quickly but has been buoyed by what he has seen in the limited time he has spent with the Rangers squad.

“I see a lot of good things,” said Rohl in his pre-match press conference. “I am also very convinced that if we work day by day, some players will surprise some people because they will do better.

“I see as well that some players have not been at the highest level and we have to find the reasons why. I am convinced that if we find them solutions and what we want to do, how we want to do it, they will also make a step forward.”

Rohl discusses his team plans

Rohl hinted at making some alterations to the starting XI and system used first by Martin and then by caretaker manager Steven Smith in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Dundee United.

“We will maybe have some changes in the starting XI,” said Rohl. “But I’ve been honest with my team. In two days, I’ve had to take impressions from videos and training sessions. You need a bit more time to know all the details. That’s important for me as a coach because I like to make adjustments during the game. I have to understand which players I can bring in for different situations. That’s something I have to learn very soon.

“I spoke to them about basic things, I didn’t want to overload them with too much details. But we need some things to improve, especially in Europe when you have such a big game ahead. We have to understand how we go into such a game.”