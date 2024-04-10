We haven’t even reached the split yet and the 23/24 campaign has already been one of the most intriguing Scottish Premiership campaigns in recent memory.

While the title tussle between Rangers and Celtic is almost impossible to call, the race for a top six spot is heating up too with just three points splitting Dundee, Hibernian and Motherwell. The battle at the bottom is certain to be one to watch too as Ross County and St Johnstone attempt to steer clear of 11th spot.

It has also been a monumental season for the likes of Lawrence Shankland, James Tavernier and Matt O’Riley, each of them having scored hugely important goals for their respective sides throughout the campaign.

But who would make the ultimate Scottish Premiership XI for the 23/24 season as we approach the final stretch? We looked at this season’s FotMob ranking to find out which players have been the best in their position.

Here are the Scottish Premiership XI for the 23/24 season - and seven substitutes.

GK: Dimitar Mitov An immediate surprise in the line up is the inclusion of St Johnstone's Bulgarian stopper. With a 6.97 average rating in 32 games, FotMob have him just ahead of Jack Butland on 6.95.

RB: James Tavernier The long serving Rangers skipper has the highest average rating in the league according to FotMob, winning 14 player of the match awards and averaging a rating of 8.35.

CB: Liam Scales The Irish defender has been revitalised under Brendan Rodgers and has the highest average rating for a centre-back according to FotMob with a ranking of 7.76.