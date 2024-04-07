Rangers and Celtic player ratings: The star men, the drama queen's battle with Beaton and bottle of Buckfast

Hoops attacker Daizen Maeda gave the visitors a stunning lead after just 21 seconds which rocked the home side. The nervy Light Blues fell further behind in the 34th minute when midfielder Matt O’Riley coolly converted a penalty after a VAR intervention.

Rangers improved after the break and skipper James Tavernier scored from the spot in the 55th minute before striker Cyriel Dessers had the ball in the net two minutes later only for an earlier infringement to rule out a goal. Substitute Abdallah Sima levelled in the 86th minute but a minute later Hoops substitute Adam Idah drove in for what looked like a dramatic winner only for Rangers replacement Rabbi Matondo to level in added time for a share of the spoils which left Celtic one point ahead at the top.