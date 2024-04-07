Rangers and Celtic player ratings: The star men, the drama queen's battle with Beaton and bottle of Buckfast

Rangers fought back from a two-goal half-time deficit to draw 3-3 with Celtic as the cinch Premiership title race exploded at Ibrox.
Hoops attacker Daizen Maeda gave the visitors a stunning lead after just 21 seconds which rocked the home side. The nervy Light Blues fell further behind in the 34th minute when midfielder Matt O’Riley coolly converted a penalty after a VAR intervention.
Rangers improved after the break and skipper James Tavernier scored from the spot in the 55th minute before striker Cyriel Dessers had the ball in the net two minutes later only for an earlier infringement to rule out a goal. Substitute Abdallah Sima levelled in the 86th minute but a minute later Hoops substitute Adam Idah drove in for what looked like a dramatic winner only for Rangers replacement Rabbi Matondo to level in added time for a share of the spoils which left Celtic one point ahead at the top.
Rangers have a game in hand against Dundee on Wednesday but have still to go to Celtic Park after the split with more twists likely.
Here are the player ratings from Ibrox ...
1. Jack Butland (Rangers)
In front of the watching England manager Gareth Southgate, the goalkeeper made one excellent save from a Matt O'Riley header. Very rare for him to be beaten three times. 6 Photo: Stu Forster
2. Joe Hart (Celtic)
The veteran keeper made one smart stop from Fabio Silva just before the break and was left helpless by all three of Rangers' goals. 6 Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group
3. James Tavernier (Rangers)
While the Rangers captain did score a penalty after two previous misses to haul his team back into it, his first-half defensive display was wretched. Completely unaware of Daizen Maeda's presence, he smacked the ball off him for the Japanese's 21-second opener. After a torrid first half, did settle down later on - but a lot of the damage had been done. 5 Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group
4. Alistair Johnston
The Canadian was solid enough as he dealt with the highly-strung Fabio Silva before being booked just before the break for catching the Portuguese in the face. Conceded a penalty for fouling the same player - and was perhaps fortunate not to get a second yellow. Rangers' late leveller came down his side too. The weakest link in the Celtic defence. 5 Photo: Andrew Milligan