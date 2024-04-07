St Johnstone have their say on Hibs penalty claim and won't give away secrets - 'you can’t be claiming that'

St Johnstone goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov shrugged off claims from Hibs that they should have been awarded a penalty during the Saints’ 2-1 victory at Easter Road.

Hibs believed Mitov fouled their playmaker early on in the match, with the Bulgarian stopper clashing with the Dane when coming out to punch a high ball in the penalty box. Referee Grant Irvine was not summoned to review the incident by his VAR David Munro, and Mitov was adamant that there was no case to answer.

“No, you can’t be claiming that,” the keeper said. “I won the ball first, I shouted nice and early and won the punch. It’s understandable that they’re trying to get something but not in my books.”

Mitov made a series of excellent saves during the second half to preserve St Johnstone’s lead. The win moves Craig Levein’s tenth-placed men four points clear of Ross County, who occupy the relegation play-off spot in 11th. The keeper admitted he needed to make up for his mistake against Dundee in the previous match, which led to a 2-1 defeat, and hailed his team-mates for executing Levein’s gameplan. Goals from striker Adama Sidibeh and career first for defender Tony Gallacher made the difference at Easter Road.

“It’s a huge win,” continued Mitov. “We did our homework against Hibs and knew we could create opportunities. It was up to us to defend our box first and foremost and then give our front players a chance to win the game, and they did that. I feel last week against Dundee we put in a good performance to get a point minimum. It was about reacting and playing the same way. We knew if we did that, we had a good chance to take at least a point.

“I don’t want to give too many secrets away but we knew that we would get opportunities because they play a really high line. Adama could run the channel and I thought he was outstanding. I’m so happy he got a goal. We have enough quality. It has been a frustrating season but with boys we have and the management, then we are going to be all right.”