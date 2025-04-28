Scotland captain Andy Robertson became only the third Scot to have won the English Premier League twice at the weekend after playing a role in Liverpool’s 5-1 hammering of Tottenham Hotspur.
Previously winning his first league title with the Anfield club during the 2019/20 season, the 30-year-old cemented his place as one of the greatest Scottish stars to have played in England’s top flight as he started the title clinching game on Merseyside.
But how many other Scots have won the English Premier League during their career?
Here is every Scotsman to have won the English Premier League during:
1. Colin Hendry - Blackburn Rovers
A league title winner with Blackburn Rovers in the 1994/95 season, the Scotland international centre-back was a key member of the team's defence as they nabbed the trophy ahead of Manchester United on the final day of the season. | Hulton Archive Photo: Hulton Archive
2. Steve Clarke - Chelsea
The current Scotland manager was promoted to the position of assistant manager when the iconic José Mourinho was appointed manager in the summer of 2004. The Scottish coach was a part of the coaching set-up which saw Chelsea win two English Premier League titles (2004/05 and 2005/06), an FA Cup and two League Cups over three seasons under the Portuguese boss. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group
3. Darren Ferguson - Manchester United
Son of the legendary Sir Alex, Darren made limited appearances as a midfielder in the inaugural Premier League season but earned a medal for his contributions during the 1992/93 title winning season at Old Trafford. | Getty Images
4. Brian McClair - Manchester United
A four-time winner of the English Premier League, the versatile forward-turned-midfielder was a reliable squad player under Sir Alex Ferguson, contributing goals and tactical discipline across four title-winning seasons in 1992/93, 1993/94, 1995/96 and 1996/97. Won 10 other trophies during his time at Old Trafford, including two FA Cups. | Getty Images