Andy Robertson told Liverpool fact he must accept as Scotland captain warned to 'roll his sleeves up'
Scotland captain Andy Robertson’s Liverpool career is in danger of being over this summer, according to former England and Newcastle United hitman icon Alan Shearer.
An Anfield stalwart during some of the club’s most successful years, the 31-year-old has come under scrutiny this season despite Liverpool sitting 12 points clear of Arsenal at the top of the Premier League, with some reports suggesting the club may consider replacing him in the upcoming summer transfer window.
Forced to rotate with Greece international Konstantinos Tsimikas during the current campaign, Liverpool have been strongly linked to Bournemouth’s £70million-rated left-back Milos Kerkez in recent weeks, and Robertson has now been warned he must prepare to knuckle down in order to prolong his career on Merseyside.
“Every player has a shelf-life,” said Shearer. “Whether that be at a club or your career in general. Whether Liverpool think Andy Robertson needs replacing, the reports sound like they do need and want a left-back for next season so it wouldn't surprise me if they do sign one. Whether that's Kerkez or someone else.”
The Scotland skipper played the full 90 minutes of Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Everton in midweek as a second-half Diogo Jota goal secured a vital win for Arne Slot’s side, but had been left out of the starting XI for the club’s previous two league games, though the Dutch head coach had previously indicated Robertson was being rotated more often due his lack of pre-season.
Liverpool look nailed on to win their second English Premier League title, and head to Fulham this weekend knowing a minimum of just 13 points from from their remaining eight games will mathematically secure their status as champions. While Anfield success appears to be a formality, Match Of The Day pundit Shearer has called on Robertson to use these final eight games to help him decide where his immediate future lies.
“You have a decision to make as a player,” Shearer told betfair. “You either roll your sleeves up and give someone great competition or you accept decisions and say that your time is done. Only Andy will know that.”
