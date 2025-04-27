Left back is only third Scot to win multiple EPL titles

Andy Robertson declared his pride in carrying on the legacy of Scottish success at Liverpool after clinching his second Premier League title with the club.

The Scotland captain was overcome with emotion as Liverpool secured a record-equalling 20th championship amid a party atmosphere with a 5-1 victory over Tottenham at Anfield on Sunday.

Robertson becomes only the third Scot in history to win multiple Premier League titles after Manchester United duo Darren Fletcher and Brian McClair. It has also provided him with a seventh winners' medal to add to the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, Club World Cup, Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup honours already in his possession.

The former Queen's Park and Dundee United left-back joins a long list of Scots to have won silverware with the Reds, from Ian St John, Billy Liddel and Billy Shankly to Alan Hansen, Graeme Souness and Kenny Dalglish.

And he admitted it made him proud to be carrying on that tradition.

Robertson told Sky Sports: “For me, when I first came to this club – and it feels a long time ago now – you quickly realise how good Scottish players have been at this club.

“We’re standing looking at Kenny’s stand and you know how many legends there are from Scotland. There’s a little bit of pressure with that but I just took that on board.

“I don’t think Liverpool have ever won a trophy without a Scottish player (in the team) and I’m glad I’ve managed to continue that.

“I won’t be anywhere near Kenny’s (tally) but I’m glad that I’ve won a few trophies here. And I’m just glad that I’ve been able to carry that forward.”

Liverpool's 2020 success under Jurgen Klopp came in the sterile confines of Covid restrictions and, even then, confirmation came when Manchester City lost at Chelsea to hand it to them on a plate.

Robertson was glad to have won the title in front of the fans this time around.