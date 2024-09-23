Russell Anderson, Willo Flood, Stiliyan Petrov and Barry Ferguson will be captaining the teams. | Getty Images

The fun tournament will be broadcast live on television for the second year running.

First played in 2000, the Scottish Masters Football has become a fixture in the Scottish sporting calendar, giving ex-footballers the chance to “regroup, pull on their team colours and embark on a legends’ competitive kick-about”.

More than 1,500 well kent faces from the world of football have taken part in the six-a-side tournament so far, with another group of former pros set to run out in 2024.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s fun competitionm which has become a firm favourite with fans.

When is the Scottish Masters Football?

The Scottish Masters will be played at Aberdeen’s P&J Arena on Thursday, November 14.

What is the format of the Scottish Masters?

Formed from squads of eight for each game and with six players on the pitch at one time, the event will feature a round robin format, with each match lasting 16 minutes across two halves. The two squads with the highest points will then face off and play a grand final match.

Can I get tickets for the Scottish Masters?

If you can make it to Aberdeen for the tournament there are still tickets available here, priced from £32.50 (plus booking fee).

Can I watch the Scottish Masters on television?

Don’t worry if you can’t make it in person. For the second season running, the BBC has secured live television rights for the Scottish Masters.

Sportscene will have live coverage from the event on the BBC Scotland channel from 7.15-10pm. Emma Dodds will present, with Rob Maclean in the commentary box and Tyrone Smith reporting.

What teams will be contesting the Scottish Masters?

Scottish footballing legends from Aberdeen, Celtic, Dundee United and Rangers, will compete in the action-packed competition.

Who will captain the teams at the Scottish Masters?

The Aberdeen team will be captained by Russell Anderson, Dundee United by Willo Flood, Celtic by Stiliyan Petrov and Rangers by Barry Ferguson.

What other players are appearing at the Scottish Masters football?

Aberdeen’s squad will include Eoin Jess, Joe Lewis, Derek Young, Jonny Hayes, Gavin Rae, Kevin McNaughton and Lee Miller.

Running out for Rangers will be Jermain Defoe, Kris Boyd, Lee McCulloch, Graham Dorrans, Pedro Mendes, Roy Carroll and Dean Sheils.

Former Celtic stars making a temporary return to the pitch include Scott Brown, Charlie Mulgrew, Simon Donnelly, Gary Hooper, Darren O’Dea, Joe Ledley and Michael McGovern.

And Dundee United’s hopes of victory will be pinned on Mark Wilson, Craig Conway, Gary Kenneth, John Rankin, Jon Daly, Danny Swanson and Paul Gallacher.

What have the organisers said about the Scottish Masters?

Tony Nellany, Channel Manager, BBC Scotland, said: “The Scottish Masters tournament has been established as a genuine crowd-pleaser over the years. We’re delighted we’ll again be bringing live action from this popular event and we’re sure our audiences will lap up all the skill, nostalgia, and entertainment on show at the tournament.”

Rob Wicks, Managing Director at P&J Live, said: “This is an event we have wanted to bring to the city for some time, so it’s wonderful to not only have it over the line, but also to have secured the BBC as our broadcast partner. Excitement is building for what is set to be an electrifying atmosphere as fans cheer on some of Scottish football’s biggest names.”