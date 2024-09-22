Former Hearts boss has say on Naismith sacking

The Scottish football world has been reacting to the news that Hearts have taken the decision to sack Steven Naismith after a run of eight straight defeats.

The axe has fallen on Naismith less than 24 hours after a 2-1 defeat to St Mirren in Paisley which left Hearts rooted to the bottom of the William Hill Premiership after taking just one point from their opening six league fixtures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 38-year-old had only signed a new contract extension last month but CEO Andrew McKinlay admitted "things can change quickly" with "litte evidence" that the former Scotland international could turn the club's fortunes around.

Ex-Hearts manager John McGlynn leads his Falkirk side into a Premier Sports Cup quarter-final against Celtic having knocked out his former club with a 2-0 victory in the previous round.

McGlynn was in charge of Hearts for just seven months following his appointment in June 2012 during a time when the club was engulfed in financial difficulty, with poor results leading to his dismissal the following February despite reaching the League Cup final and running Liverpool close in a Europa League play-off.

Falkirk manager John McGlynn arrives at Celtic Park for the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group) | SNS Group

But his reputation has flourished since then with a spell working under Brendan Rodgers at Celtic followed by League One title wins in charge of both Raith and Falkirk. His success with the latter was achieved with an invincible league season last term which has carried into the start of the current campaign with the Bairns flying high at the top of the Championship.

Asked for his take on the developments at his previous club during a pre-match pitchside interview with Premier Sports at Celtic Park, McGlynn said: "You never like to see a fellow manager losing their job. I'm sure Steven will have learnt an awful lot in his time there. When he took over as caretaker he got a good reaction out the players and last season he had a great season.

"It's still very, very early and maybe he could have turned it around. but there's great expecation at a club like Hearts and the fans are not very patient which would have led to this happening.

"I'm sure Steven will bounce back. I'm sure he's learnt a lot in the last year and I'm sure he'll put that into good practice going forward. I wish him well to get back into football as soon as possible."

McGlynn, the reigning PFA Scotland Manager of the Year, was asked by pundit Charlie Mulgrew - the former Celtic and Scotland defender - whether he would take the Hearts job if offered.