Concerns raised over fixture congestion

The prospect of professional football players going on strike has been heightened after Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri raised serious concerns over increasing fixture congestion.

City face a busy season ahead as they compete in the new-look Champions League and an expanded Club World Cup next summer. A number of players – including City defender Manuel Akanji and Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker – have expressed concern over the additional workload facing players in recent days.

Euro 2024 winner Rodri, one of the leading contenders for this year’s Ballon d’Or award, agrees the issue is a major concern. Asked if players could ever strike, the Spain international said: “Yes, I think we are close to that. I think if you ask any player he will say the same.

“It is not the opinion of Rodri or whatever. I think it’s the general opinion of the players. And if it keeps this way, there will be a moment where we have no other option, I really think, but let’s see. I don’t know what’s going to happen but it’s something that worries us because we are the guys that suffer.”

Celtic are Scotland's sole representatives in the Champions League and as a result will play two extra matches in the group phase. Rangers, who are in the Europa League, also face two further ties due to the expansion of that competition.

Manchester City's Rodri raises the prospect of player strikes during a press conference at the City Football Academy, Manchester. Picture date: Tuesday September 17, 2024. | PA

Should either of the Old Firm go on deep European runs as well as prosper in the domestic cup competitions, then their players could face playing more than 50 club matches on top of international commitments.

This summer, Celtic captain Callum McGregor called time on his Scotland career in order to look after his body after seasons of 50-plus matches, while Rangers manager Philippe Clement has also mentioned the hectic schedule his players face between now and Christmas.

Manchester City, meanwhile, could potentially play 75 matches this season after starting their campaign with the Community Shield in August. Players featuring in international football could face even more.

Speaking ahead of City’s Champions League opener against Inter Milan at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, Rodri added: “From my experience between 40-50 is the amount of games in which a player can perform in the highest level. After that you drop because it is impossible to sustain the physical level. This year we can go to 70, maybe 80. I don’t know, it depends how far you go in the competitions.

“In my humble opinion I think it is too much. I think we have to take care of ourselves. Someone has to take care of ourselves because we are the main characters of this sport or business or whatever you want to call it.