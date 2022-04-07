Scottish Football Transfer News: Rangers signing blow, Hibs boss meets with targets, Celtic star hailed by Italian legend, Aberdeen ace rejected pay cut, Lowland League's six-figure Colts boost

Here are all the main headlines, news and transfer rumours from around the SPFL and Scottish football:

Morelos miss, but Rangers can cope

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst believes Rangers can cope without talismanic striker Alfredo Morelos. The Colombian was ruled out for the remainder of the season following a successful surgery on his thigh. Having missed the Old Firm defeat at the weekend, he’ll also miss the club’s Europa League games with Braga and the Scottish Cup semi-final with Celtic. Van Bronckhorst said: “Of course it’s a big blow because he’s our striker and we don’t have him any more for this season. The reality is he’s not there and we have to prepare for this game without him. That’s what we have done the last few days and what we are focusing on for tomorrow as well.” (The Scotsman)

Considine’s Aberdeen exit

Aberdeen have confirmed Andrew Considine will leave the club at the end of the season in a move that has left boss Jim Goodwin ‘dismayed’. The Dons manager issued a statement explaining the reasons why, prompting what the club called a leak which Goodwin felt had “thrown him and the club under a bus”. It was revealed that the parties were too far apart in negotiations and the manager couldn’t guarantee regular football. The offer from the club would have seen the legend take a pay cut which Considine rejected. (The Scotsman / Daily Record)

Lowland League financial boost

The Lowland League and clubs have been boosted by a six-figure sum due to Celtic and Rangers Colts teams’ involvement in the league this season. A vote was taken recently by the clubs who controversially backed the presence of Colts teams for a second season. Last year, when the Lowland League confirmed Celtic and Rangers B teams at a cost of £25,000, it was only meant to be for a season. But they have been viewed as a success. Thomas Brown, the league’s chairman, said: "That combined with the financial side of it, this season our analysis indicates over £135,000 has come into the league or member clubs, made up of entry fees from the guest clubs, sponsorship arrangements and increased gate money when the guest clubs visit.” (Official Catch-up podcast)

Maloney meets possible signings

Hibs boss Shaun Maloney has set his sights on adding players in the attacking third and adding more pace to his team, while he has confirmed he has already met and spoken with potential recruits. He said: "It's difficult. Sometimes it's been on Zoom, and that's not really what I want but now hopefully we are able to meet face to face. We need to do as much as we can in terms of coaching but we need speed. And we need individuals who have that explosive pace so that when they go one-v-one with another player they can really hurt them.” (Various)

Rangers signing blow

Rangers are set to miss out on rumoured target Sam Johnstone. The Ibrox side have been credited with an interest in the English goalkeeper who is out of contract in the summer. The West Brom star has attracted plenty of interest from around England due to his form and contract position. However, Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly increasingly likely to sign him to compete with Hugo Lloris. (Scottish Sun)

Hart backed by Buffon

Juventus legend Gigi Buffon believes Joe Hart is back to his top form at Celtic. The Englishman arrived in the summer and has been an important recruit. Buffon, still playing at Parma, always knew Hart was “a great goalkeeper”. He said: “He just needed a place to call home again. He is a player I watched develop and I saw he had everything that was needed to be one of the best goalkeepers in the world. That player who was No.1 for Manchester City and England didn’t go away. He just needed to find his confidence again.” (Daily Record)