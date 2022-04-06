Referees named for Celtic v Rangers and Hearts v Hibs Scottish Cup semi-finals

Top level officials Bobby Madden and John Beaton have each been handed a Hampden appearance next weekend.

Beaton will take charge of the Hearts v Hibs clash on Saturday (April 16) having already met each side three times each during the course of the Scottish Premiership season.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was also the man in the middle for this season’s Premier Sports Cup final.

The Old Firm duties have been handed to Bobby Madden – his second of the season. He was in charge for Celtic’s 3-0 win over their fierce rivals in February and will be again when they meet at the competition’s penultimate stage on Sunday(April 17).

Madden has been involved in five Celtic games this season, and taken charge of Rangers three times in addition to the Parkhead encounter between the pair.

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today.