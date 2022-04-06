Andy Considine: Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin 'dismayed' by confidential contract talks leak

The Dons boss feels he and this club have been “thrown under the bus” after news of contract talks breaking down was made public on Tuesday.

Goodwin said the ‘confidential discussions’ were held with more planned to collaborate on an exit statement between the two parties, who he says were ‘too far apart’ on the terms of the one-year extension offered to the Pittodrie stalwart earlier this year. Goodwin claims a two-year counter offer was made seeking more than 50% of the guaranteed six-figure salary the Dons had originally laid out in February and could not be agreed.

Considine was also offered a youth coaching role but would not be guaranteed game-time under Goodwin and both agreed the defender would move on, a decision which the manager claims was “leaked”, leaving him compelled to clear the club’s side of the story.

In a statement Goodwin said: “We were to meet again to agree a joint statement on Andy moving on after a sterling career and service to Aberdeen. Unfortunately, this discussion was leaked, but not by the club, and shouldn’t have been in the public domain until it was agreed by both parties. I would prefer to handle these sensitive discussions in-house and not have them played out in the media but feel it is important to now provide an insight into the situation.

“I have to make these difficult decisions and take the emotion out of it. This is entirely a football decision and as manager of this club it is my job to ensure we have a dynamic squad fully equipped for the challenges of the new season.

“It goes without saying that everyone at the club thanks Andy for all his efforts over many, many years at Pittodrie and we wish him all the very best for the future when he does leave.”

The 35-year-old had been involved in Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad before suffering a serious knee injury during the Dons’ Europa Conference League campaign. The defender has been with the club since his debut in 2004 and is fourth in the Reds’ all-time appearance records.

Aberdeen's Andy Considine has missed the majority of the season after suffering a knee injury during the Dons European clash with FK Qarabag. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)