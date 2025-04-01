Police reach verdict on Vaclav Cerny water bottle incident in Celtic v Rangers clash

Probe was launched after Old Firm incident

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers winger Vaclav Cerny has avoided prosecution over his controversial antics during last month's Old Firm derby victory at Celtic Park.

Police Scotland has confirmed that no action will be taken against the Czechia international after he was spotted spraying Celtic fans with a water bottle as he raced down the touchline while celebrating his team's late winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cerny was on the Rangers bench having been substituted minutes earlier when Hamza Igamane struck in the 88th minute to seal a 3-2 victory for the away side.

Vaclav Cerny (right) sets off down the touchline to celebrate Rangers' late winner against Celtic at Parkhead. | SNS Group

The incident, which was captured by Sky Sports cameras, sparked a furious reaction from the home supporters behind the away dugout, with police and stewards stepping in to calm the situation.

A police probe was launched and while Cerny has been cleared of any criminal conduct he could yet face retrospective punishment from the Scottish FA.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We received information, enquiries were carried out and no criminality has been established. Officers have engaged with the club and advice was given."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The actions of Cerny - who is on loan from German side Wolfsburg - were criticised by Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers who accused the Rangers player of showing a "lack of respect".

He added: "I certainly wouldn't want my players to do it."

Cerny was backed, however, by Rangers interim manager Barry Ferguson who said he had "no issue" with his player’s celebration.

"He's excited because his team-mate has just scored what was to be the winning goal," Ferguson stated. "I would have a problem if my players and staff sat in their seat and never said a word or done anything.

"I want to see players and staff celebrate. We play football to win games, and when we win games I want to see my players and staff celebrate alongside our supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad