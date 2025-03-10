Scottish Cup semi-final draw: Celtic, Hearts, Aberdeen and St Johnstone learn Hampden fate

Last four drawn as club discover route to final

St Johnstone will face Celtic in the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup semi-finals after overcoming Livingston in the last remaining quarter-final tie on Monday night.

A Graham Carey wonderstrike in the 73rd minute, firing home via the underside of the bar from 30 yards, sealed a 1-0 away win over the Championship outfit to book Saints' place at Hampden.

The semi-final draw took place immediately after full-time and saw the Perth side handed the tough task of facing Brendan Rodgers’ treble-chasing Celtic for a place in the final.

Lewis Stevenson (left) and Julie Fleeting (right) conduct the Scottish Gas Men's Scottish Cup semi-final draw alongside Jane Lewis (centre). (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group) | SNS Group

The other last four clash will see Hearts take on Aberdeen with both clubs no doubt relieved to have avoided holders Celtic, who are bidding to win the trophy for a third successive season.

St Johnstone manager Simo Valakari was just delighted to have secured a place in the semi-finals as he looks to emulate Callum Davidson’s Scottish Cup winning side of four years ago.

"I watched the Celtic-Hibs quarter-final and we know how good a team Celtic is," Valakari said. "We will think about that later on but tonight we will just enjoy being in the semi-finals and the chance to play at Hampden.

“Your career goes fast, it might be that you never get the chance to go and play a semi-final at Hampden. It will be a great day for our team and our fans."

St Johnstone's Graham Carey celebrates his stunning winner over Livingston in the Scottish Cup quarter-final. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Celtic booked their place in the semi-finals with a 2-0 win over Hibs at Parkhead on Sunday while Aberdeen, who last won the trophy in 1990, eased past Queen’s Park with a 4-1 victory at Pittodrie.

Hearts, who are bidding to win their first Scottish Cip since 2012, were the first side to secure their place in the hat with a 3-1 win over Dundee at Tynecastle on Friday night.

The semi-finals will be staged at Hampden on the weekend of April 19 and 20 with the four sides battling it out for a place in the Scottish Cup final, which takes place at the national stadium on Saturday, May 24.

