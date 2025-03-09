Celtic made up for Easter Road hiccup with Scottish Cup success

No slip-up from Celtic this time around. Fifteen days after a surprise 2-1 Premiership defeat by Hibs at Easter Road, the two teams reconvened on Scottish Cup duty at Parkhead. It is Brendan Rodgers' men who are safely in the draw for the semi-finals.

Celtic ended Hibs' 15-game unbeaten run in the process with a 2-0 triumph over David Gray's in-form team. The visitors' last defeat prior to this trip was west was on December 7 when they lost 3-0 at ... Celtic Park. Given the Hibees were also knocked out of the Premier Sports Cup earlier in the season at this venue, Gray and Co will be glad to see the back of the east end of Glasgow.

They can have no quibbles about the outcome on a glorious early spring afternoon. This was cup-final day weather. The sunshine dazzled down on Parkhead but not the Leithers. Hibs were largely kept in check by a tenacious, hungry Celtic side that would have scored more had visiting keeper Jordan Smith, fresh from signing a new contract on Saturday night, not pulled off a number of excellent saves.

Daizen Maeda scored his 27th goal of the season for Celtic against Hibs. | SNS Group

As it was, strikes from Daizen Maeda and Adam Idah were enough to secure Celtic's passage in a cup tie they largely controlled but never tucked up in bed until the 92nd minute.

Backed by a noisy travelling support of 7000 from the capital, Hibs provided plenty of effort but little endeavour. They were strangled right from the off by Celtic, who were clearly eager to right the wrongs of two weeks ago. It was the largest visiting crowd at this stadium since 2018 and added to the sense of occasion.

Hibs will now solely focus on the Premiership. Currently in third place, they are favourites to secure best of the rest in Gray's first season in charge. Given they were bottom with just two wins four months ago, there has been much to shout about recently. Hibs will now be cheering on Celtic to lift the trophy in May so that if they do take third, they get the benefits of guaranteed group-stage European football.

The treble is now right in Celtic's grasp. With the Premier Sports Cup already in the satchel and a 16-point lead over Rangers at the top of the league, only Hearts, Aberdeen, St Johnstone and Livingston stand in their way. This was another significant stop on the silver-plated road.

Hibs were backed by 7000 supporters at Celtic Park. | SNS Group

With a full week to prepare for this tie, it was no surprise to see Celtic fly out of the traps at Hibs. Captain Callum McGregor took aim from just outside the penalty box on four minutes but the alert Smith plunged across his goal and made a smart stop.

Hibs' big chance in the match came five minutes later when Josh Campbell's intelligent quick throw-in set Kieron Bowie free. The angle was tight and the striker tried to lash the ball past goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, who stood firm. It will irk Gray that this was Hibs' only moment of note in front of goal in the whole encounter.

Bowie and Martin Boyle were muted by Celtic's excellent defensive pairing of Cameron Carter-Vickers and Auston Trusty. Ahead of them, the midfield probed and set Nicolas Kuhn and Jota free down the flanks. Hibs held firm until the 38th minute, when Jota's cutback found Kuhn and while Smith saved well from his effort, Maeda reacted quickest to net his 27th goal of a rampant season.

Smith turned a fierce Reo Hatate drive over his bar and Hibs suffered a further blow when left wing-back Nicky Cadden, so often a source of goals for them, was forced off with a muscle injury. The break came at a good time for Gray as he tried to rally his team but it was more of the same after the interval.

Adam Idah ended the contest with a stoppage-time strike. | SNS Group

Maeda slid wide from presentable range, Smith blocked from Jota and then Jeffrey Schlupp fired inches wide of goal. Hibs had their greatest spell of possession in the last 15 minutes but never created a tangible opportunity.

Exposed as they pushed for a leveller in stoppage time, Hibs were caught by the sucker punch. It was made by two subs, with Luke McCowan sprinting to the byline and cutting back for Idah to net from close range. The tin lid was put on affairs.