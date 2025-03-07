Norwegian scores twice as Dundee downed in pulsating quarter-final

For the fifth time in seven seasons, Hearts are in the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup after overcoming Dundee 3-1 in an absorbing tie under the lights at Tynecastle.

The hero in maroon was Norwegian midfielder Sander Kartum, a January signing from Brann Bergen who in only his second start for the club, netted two goals with sumptuous finishes that were well worthy of booking a date at Hampden.

Hearts did not have it all their own way against a dogged Dundee side that more than played their part. They levelled not long after the restart through captain Joe Shaughnessy to give their rowdy away support hope, but had their balloon popped by an unfortunate Simon Murray own goal just after the hour mark. The wait to get their hands on the old trophy is now extended to at least 116 years.

Sander Kartum celebrates after making it 3-1 to Hearts against Dundee. | SNS Group

Hearts last hoisted it into the Glasgow sky back in 2012 when thrashing Hibs 5-1. The main man that afternoon was Rudi Skacel with two goals and while it would be exceptionally premature to bracket Kartum anywhere near his standing as a Hearts player, his pair of finishes here had echoes of the Czech in his pomp.

Kartum arrived with a reputation of a cultured left foot and a knack of scoring goals. He displayed both attributes in some style to add genuine class to a rumbustious football match that crashed from end to end. His strikes were also the perfect antidote to the sting of a 2-1 defeat by capital rivals Hibs just five days ago in the Premiership.

A noisy and full Tynecastle crackled under the lights. This had a big-game feel about it, helped by a larger than usual away support at the Gorgie ground. Such an arrangement no doubt enhances the spectacle.

Hearts made the first move on 27 minutes. Blair Spittal laid the ball into Kartum's path and he caressed his shot high past a helpless Dundee goalkeeper Trevor Carson and into the net from just outside the penalty box.

Hearts thought they had a second on 37 minutes when Lawrence Shankland clipped the ball over Carson after the keeper had made a smart save from Kenneth Vargas. However, the strike was chalked off for offside and the deficit for Dundee remained one goal.

Sander Kartum is mobbed by his Hearts teammates, | SNS Group

Dundee nearly found an equaliser in the sole minute of first-half stoppage time. Going over the top of the Hearts defence was their most likely route to goal and when Murray lifted the ball through for Seun Adewumi to latch on to, the Austrian forward's effort cracked off the bar and away to safety.

Hearts were sprightly at the beginning of the second period and Kartum was presented with a similar scenario to the opener on 47 minutes when the ball was worked to him on the edge of the box. This time, his curled effort went just over the bar.

Dundee found their leveller on 50 minutes. Hearts did not clear a long throw well enough, Ziyad Larkeche just kept the ball in by standing the ball back into the box and Shaughnessy was completely unmarked to head home from close range.

Dundee had their tails up and put pressure on the Hearts goal, but from a Craig Gordon punch, the visitors broke and Cesar Garza made a goal-saving tackle to deny Elton Kabangu as he bore down on goal. From the resultant corner kick, Murray cleared a Shankland effort off the line. It was end-to-end stuff, Larkeche then stinging the palms of Gordon with a fierce drive.

Another goal wasn't far away and while it came from a Dundee player, it was in the wrong net. Murray has scored 17 times in a productive season, but his radar was skew-whiff when trying to defend a Spittal free-kick, his attempted header clear glancing past Carson on 63 minutes. The hosts had their lead back.

Sander Kartum's effort sails into the net for his first goal of the evening. | SNS Group

Now to kill the game off. Kartum was the main man once more on 68 minutes, driving towards the Dundee defence and placing the ball skilfully past Carson from the edge of the box with the outside of his left foot. It was a beautiful finish.

Dundee pressed for a way back into it, throwing caution to the wind. Spaces appeared for Hearts. Kabangu was twice denied in quick succession by Carson. Kartum was replaced to rapturous applause on 86 minutes, his first goals for Hearts having done the business.