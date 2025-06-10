Scottish football chief kept in Africa for weeks after suffering 'extensive' injuries in accident

Thistle sporting director badly hurt in swimming accident

Partick Thistle sporting director Ian Baraclough is currently recovering in hospital after suffering “extensive” neck and back injuries following a swimming incident while on holiday in Mauritius.

The Scottish Championship club confirmed that Baraclough will not return to Scotland for several weeks as he continues his recovery on the African island. The 54-year-old former Motherwell and Northern Ireland manager required immediate surgery to ensure that his injuries were not life-threatening and thanked Mauritian medics who came to his aid.

Thistle say they have put contingency plans in place to cope with the absence of Baraclough, who was expected to oversee a busy transfer window and squad remodelling under new head coach Mark Wilson.

Partick Thistle sporting director Ian Baraclough. | SNS Group

A statement on the Partick website read: “Partick Thistle wish to advise that Sporting Director Ian Baraclough is currently recovering in hospital after suffering extensive back and neck injuries in an accident just over a week ago.

“Ian was injured whilst swimming and required immediate surgery to ensure that the injuries were not life-changing, and it is expected it will be several weeks before he can return to the country and a further period of recovery will be needed before he is able to return to The Wyre Stadium at Firhill.

“The club have been in constant contact with Ian’s family since the accident and have now also been able to thankfully speak to Ian.”

Baraclough grateful for support

Speaking from the Indian Ocean island, famous for its luxury holiday resorts, Baraclough thanked Partick for their support and said: “On behalf of myself, my wife, my children and my wider family I would like to thank the surgeons and staff at the Wellkin Hospital, Mauritius for their exceptional care.

“I would also like to thank Club Chairman Richard Beastall and all of the team at Partick Thistle for their support and well wishes. In my short space of time I have already felt the close bond and drive from staff, players, fans and volunteers that make Thistle what it is.

“I’m looking forward to returning as quickly as possible and get back to that unique and special feeling that really marks Thistle out as a football club with a passion to be different and an ambition to succeed. It is one that I am very proud to be a part of.”

Thistle chairman Richard Beastall added: “It was a harrowing time for Ian and his family immediately after the accident however things are beginning to settle now. He suffered broken bones in both his neck and back but thankfully the speed in which he was operated on, and the care that was taken pre-operation, has helped the situation significantly.

“Ian has only been at the club for a short time however he has impressed everyone with his professionalism and drive. Everyone at The Wyre Stadium at Firhill wishes Ian a quick and full recovery.