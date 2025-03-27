Celtic icon Wanyama is back in Scottish game with Pars as Lennon arrivals delivers further twist

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As if Ayr United v Dunfermline Athletic this weekend needed any further subplots.

We already have Ayr boss Scott Brown going up against his former gaffer Neil Lennon, who has just taken over at the Pars and is returning to the Scottish football management sphere after more than four years away from an SPFL dugout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, one of Brown’s former Celtic teammates has joined along for the ride. Step forward new Dunfermline recruit Victor Wanyama, whose last dalliance with football in this country came in 2013 - when Lennon was his manager at Parkhead.

Victor Wanyama could make his debut for Dunfermline against Ayr on Saturday. | SNS Group

Wanyama started to trend on Google late on Wednesday evening, given the surprise that the hulking Kenyan defensive midfielder is returning to the Scottish game. Some thought he had retired.

It is not that long ago that Wanyama was part of a Champions League final. Back in 2019, he was an unused substitute when Tottenham lost 2-0 to Liverpool in Madrid. A player that has amassed more than £23 million in transfer fees, he is one of the most glamourous to set foot in the second tier of Scottish football. Somerset Park on Saturday will be a far cry from the English Premier League, where he strutted his stuff for Southampton and then Spurs.

The past four years of Wanyama’s career have been spent in the MLS across the pond playing for Montreal CF. Injury resulted in him missing the second half of last season. The last time he played a competitive game of football was last July in Florida against Orlando City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lennon will no doubt be tempted to pitch Wanyama in from the start against Ayr. Sitting second bottom of the Championship with just seven games remaining, time is not on the Pars’ side as they bid to escape the perils of a relegation play-off - or worse. Beneath them, Airdrieonians are rallying and just six points behind.

When speaking to the press on Tuesday, Lennon admitted that while his squad are talented, they lacked a bit of bite and experience. Wanyama should certainly add that. It just depends whether he can hit the ground running, the extent of his training this year being in London.

Victor Wanyama has teamed up with his old Celtic manager Neil Lennon. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602

The lure of Lennon has brought Wanyama back to Scotland. “The manager has done a lot in my career, played a big part in my career, and he asked me to come and help him out, and I said, you know, why not?” Wanyama explained. “He's played a big part in my career, so I said I would come down and give him a hand.

“When he phoned me he was serious, he was serious and really wanted me to come down and help. I had some other places to go, but you know, once Neil phoned me, then I couldn't think of anything else, and also as I said, speaking to the owner [James Bord], meeting the owner, and what the intentions are with the club, and the future, what he said. He's very passionate about the game, and he wants to take the club to the next level, so I had to just buy it in and come and join.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Being part of what Wanyama calls a “fairytale” match against Brown with Lennon must have played its part too, with the Kenyan revealed that all three share the same birthday. "I feel that way, I feel like it's a bit of a fairytale,” said Wanyama. “I'm a midfielder, so was the gaffer and I played with Scott Brown. Same birthday, 25th of June. Me and the gaffer playing against him, it's just a fairytale. So, I'm looking forward to it.”

Brown and Wanyama’s paths have only recently crossed when meeting up for Celtic reunions. So far, there has been no contact - although that is likely to change ahead of Saturday’s big match. "I haven't spoken to him, but I'll get in touch with him,” smiled Wanyama. “Of course, I've met him, and we've had a discussion when I went down to Celtic to watch a game. And it's going to be good, playing against him as a manager. And of course, me and the gaffer are teaming up to play against him, so it's going to be nice.”

Only nice if Dunfermline win, mind you. The Pars don’t want the fairytale to turn sour. "My intention now is to try and help the club, to help them stay in the league. And then after that, we can sit down and discuss again,” when it was suggested that his stay in Fife could be for longer. It is hard to see Wanyama and Lennon hanging around if Dunfermline return to the third tier of Scottish football.

Victor Wanyama scores for Celtic at East End Park against Dunfermline in 2012. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602

Wanyama admitted that he always wanted to return to a country where he made his name as an elite footballer. "Yeah, you know, I played here before,” he continued. “I would say the people in Scotland, nice people. One of my favourite countries as well, to live in. Nice people, always. People working with smiles. My wish was to come back one day and play here again. And maybe even to live here, because the people are very nice and welcoming. So I'm looking forward to getting it started this week.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Can Scottish football expect the same tenacious midfielder that struck fear into opponents for two years? "I would say I've been around, I've learned, and football is evolving every time when you go to different places,” added Wanyama. “So I understand Scottish football, and there's not much of a change. So we'll be good, we'll adjust with whatever is thrown my way.”