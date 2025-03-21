Lennon takes charge of relegated-threatened side

Neil Lennon is back in Scottish football after accepting a “compelling proposition” to become the new manager of Dunfermline Athletic.

The former Celtic and Hibs boss has signed a short-term contract with the Championship side until the end of the season, with an option to extend the deal should the move work for both parties.

The Northern Irishman replaces Michael Tidser, who was sacked after just 60 days in charge after winning three of his 11 matches in charge following his move from Kelty Hearts in January.

Tidser was dismissed in the wake of a 2-0 derby defeat to Raith Rovers last Friday which has left the Pars occupying the relegation play-off position, sitting ninth in the table with seven matches remaining.

Neil Lennon has been appointed as the new manager of Dunfermline Athletic. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Lennon will be tasked with keeping the club in the division after Dunfermline’s new owners, Las Vegas-based businessmen James Bord and Evan Sofer, offered a financially lucrative package in order to secure his signature.

The 53-year-old, who won five league titles as manager of Celtic including a historic quadruple treble in 2019-20, has been out of the game since being sacked by Rapid Bucharest last in August last year after just three months at the helm of the Romanian outfit.

Lennon described himself as "very excited" to be taking over the East End Park hotseat.

"Once I spoke to James Bord he put across a very compelling proposition on his ambitions for the club," he told the Pars website. "However, short term our aim is obviously to be in the Championship next season.

“Having watched the match against Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup it’s clear there’s talent in the squad, perhaps just a little low on confidence at the minute.

"What we want is to bring an energy, confidence and an exciting brand of football. It may not happen instantly but we want to play on the front foot, excite supporters and get the players believing in what we're doing."

East End Park, home of Dunfermline Athletic. (Photo by Calum Chittleburgh / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Lennon will be joined at the Fife club by former Liverpool academy coach Iain Brunskill, who was most recently his assistant at Rapid Bucharest.

Dunfermline chairman and CEO Alan Cook hailed the appointment.

"We very quickly identified Neil as the outstanding candidate for the role," he said. "Having managed at the very highest level in the country he will bring a huge wealth of experience to the club.

"Whilst it's been a team effort in securing the services of such a high calibre manager, this wouldn't have been possible without James Bord's personal involvement in the negotiations.

