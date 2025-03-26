Neil Lennon secures major first Dunfermline signing as £12.5m ex-Celtic star agrees blockbuster move

Former Champions League finalist set for East End Park move

Neil Lennon has reunited with one of the key stars of his former Celtic side after securing a blockbuster first signing as Dunfermline Athletic manager.

The Northern Irishman was appointed Pars boss last week after agreeing a short-term deal until the end of the season with a view to a possible longer spell in charge if the move works for both parties.

His task is to keep the club in the Scottish Championship with the East End Park side currently sitting second bottom - in the relegation play-off position - with just seven matches remaining.

Lennon has tapped into his old Celtic contacts book to boost his cause with an announcement that he has clinched the signing of midfielder Victor Wanyama.

Former Celtic manager Neil Lennon with Victor Wanyama in 2012. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602

The 33-year-old Kenya international played under Lennon at Parkhead between 2011 and 2013, winning two league titles and a Scottish Cup and scoring in the Champions League victory over Barcelona in 2012.

He joined Southampton in 2013 for a reported fee of £12.5million and stayed on the south coast for three years before moving to Tottenham for a four-year stint, where he was part of the squad that reached the Champions League final.

Wanyama, who most recently played for MLS side CF Montreal whom he left in January, has signed a short-term deal until the end of the season.