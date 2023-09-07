Scotland will take on England as part of their 150 year celebrations next week at a sold out Hampden Park

While Scotland have an important game with Cyrpus this Friday to navigate first, there can be no doubt that next week's mouthwatering clash with England at a sold out Hampden Park is one fans are sure to cherish.

Billed as a friendly, there is no doubt in the mind of either team's fans that the clash between the Auld Enemy means a whole load more.

Six years on from the last time they faced each other in the Hampden sun, memories of that breathtaking 2-2 draw with Gareth Southgate's England in the southside of Glasgow are flooding back into the minds of the Tartan Army as they look to defeat the Three Lions for the first time since 1999.

While Harry Kane ensured it wasn't quite the perfect day, few can argue that those short few minutes that saw Leigh Griffiths smash in two unforgettable late free kicks were three of the most savoured moments in Scotland football history.

But what happened to the starting XI (and three substitutes!) that appeared at Hampden that day?

1 . Craig Gordon The former Sunderland goalkeeper spent two years barely playing for Scotland following the 2-2 game against England. However, he regained his first team spot after some outstanding performances for Hearts and was Scotland's regular number one until a sickening double leg break for Hearts last year. Currently working his way back to full fitness. Photo Sales

2 . Christophe Berra Following a spell with Dundee on loan, Berra moved to Raith Rovers to become a player coach before Berra retiring from football completely to concentrate on coaching. In January 2023, he was appointed as first team coach at Livingston, working under David Martindale - a position he left at end of the 2022–23 season. Photo Sales

3 . Charlie Mulgrew Playing for Blackburn Rovers during 2017, the former Hoops defender played 100 times for the Lancashire club before moving on loan to Wigan Athletic and Fleetwood Town. He moved to Dundee United in 2021 and stayed there until their relegation last season. Mulgrew announced his retirement from the game earlier this week. Photo Sales