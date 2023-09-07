Scotland vs England: Where are they now? - Scotland's starting XI from famous 2-2 draw with England at Hampden
Scotland will take on England as part of their 150 year celebrations next week at a sold out Hampden Park
While Scotland have an important game with Cyrpus this Friday to navigate first, there can be no doubt that next week's mouthwatering clash with England at a sold out Hampden Park is one fans are sure to cherish.
Billed as a friendly, there is no doubt in the mind of either team's fans that the clash between the Auld Enemy means a whole load more.
Six years on from the last time they faced each other in the Hampden sun, memories of that breathtaking 2-2 draw with Gareth Southgate's England in the southside of Glasgow are flooding back into the minds of the Tartan Army as they look to defeat the Three Lions for the first time since 1999.
While Harry Kane ensured it wasn't quite the perfect day, few can argue that those short few minutes that saw Leigh Griffiths smash in two unforgettable late free kicks were three of the most savoured moments in Scotland football history.
But what happened to the starting XI (and three substitutes!) that appeared at Hampden that day?