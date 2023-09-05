England v Scotland: Four famous battles with the Auld Enemy ahead of 150 year heritage clash

Next week’s 150th anniversary game between Scotland and England has been highly anticipated since it was confirmed at the back end of 2022.

Leigh Griffiths scores his memorable second goal against England at Hampden Park in 2017 (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Want to get in the mood for the big game? Then take a look back at Scotland’s most famous games against England ahead of the game at Hampden Park next week.

1878 – Scotland 7-2 England

A thumping 7-2 win at first Hampden was one of many thrashings Scotland gave to England in the 1880s.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a reported 15,000 fans in attendance, Scotland raced into a 4-0 half-time lead, as a John McDougall-inspired side wiped the floor with the away team who arrived in Glasgow as footballing equals, but left as heavy losers.

2017 – Scotland 2-2 England

It’s hard to remember a more glorious three minutes in Scotland’s recent history than Leigh Griffith’s sweetly-struck free kicks at the end of this World Cup qualifier.

Sparking the loudest roar heard at Hampden in many years, Gordon Strachan’s side came within a whisker of a famous victory only to be denied at the end. Often looked back on as a ‘what might have been’ moment, it cannot be seen as anything other than an absolute classic that will live long in the memory of both sets of fans.

1985 – Scotland 1-0 England

After the demise of the British Home Championship, the Rous Cup was initially established to continue the traditional annual game between the two sides.

Playing in the pouring Glasgow rain, both sides battle out a hard fought game that had little in quality, but plenty to admire in guts. The match would be won from the head of Dundee United’s Richard Gough who connected with Jim Bett’s left wing cross in the 68th minute to loop a header beyond Peter Shilton in the Three Lions goal.

1882 – Scotland 5-1 England

Immortalised in mural form at the sight of first Hampden in the southside of Glasgow, this game saw Scotland hand out another demolition to their nearest rivals.