England v Scotland: Four famous battles with the Auld Enemy ahead of 150 year heritage clash
Want to get in the mood for the big game? Then take a look back at Scotland’s most famous games against England ahead of the game at Hampden Park next week.
1878 – Scotland 7-2 England
A thumping 7-2 win at first Hampden was one of many thrashings Scotland gave to England in the 1880s.
With a reported 15,000 fans in attendance, Scotland raced into a 4-0 half-time lead, as a John McDougall-inspired side wiped the floor with the away team who arrived in Glasgow as footballing equals, but left as heavy losers.
2017 – Scotland 2-2 England
It’s hard to remember a more glorious three minutes in Scotland’s recent history than Leigh Griffith’s sweetly-struck free kicks at the end of this World Cup qualifier.
Sparking the loudest roar heard at Hampden in many years, Gordon Strachan’s side came within a whisker of a famous victory only to be denied at the end. Often looked back on as a ‘what might have been’ moment, it cannot be seen as anything other than an absolute classic that will live long in the memory of both sets of fans.
1985 – Scotland 1-0 England
After the demise of the British Home Championship, the Rous Cup was initially established to continue the traditional annual game between the two sides.
Playing in the pouring Glasgow rain, both sides battle out a hard fought game that had little in quality, but plenty to admire in guts. The match would be won from the head of Dundee United’s Richard Gough who connected with Jim Bett’s left wing cross in the 68th minute to loop a header beyond Peter Shilton in the Three Lions goal.
1882 – Scotland 5-1 England
Immortalised in mural form at the sight of first Hampden in the southside of Glasgow, this game saw Scotland hand out another demolition to their nearest rivals.
With a team made up of players solely from the country’s then top amateur side Queens Park, a dominant second half performance saw off the visitors with goals from Robert McPherson, John Kay and Geordie Kerr.