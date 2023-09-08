Scotland will welcome Gareth Southgate's England to a sell out Hampden Park next Tuesday night looking for bragging rights over the Auld Enemy.

Don Hutchison and Paul Scholes battle it out back in 1999. Cr: Getty Images

Scotland vs England, under the Hampden lights, almost exactly 150 years on from the very first clash between the Auld Enemies. Mouthwatering.

It is being classed as a friendly but anyone of a Tartan Army persuasion (or a Three Lions one for that matter) will tell there is no such thing between the pair. It is football's oldest rivalry and as the years have gone on, that rivalry and tension between two huge footballing nations has only grown and Scotland fans will surely feel a long overdue win is on the horizon.

And why not? Scotland enter the game having hit the form of their lives, disposing a star studded Spain, an inform Denmark and Erling Haaland's Norway since the side's last clashed. What are the chances Hampden becomes a fortress once again and sees off Southgate's charges?

While many England fans laughed at the notion of Scotland 'winning' their last clash 0-0 during the Euro 2020 group stages, looking back, that game was evidence of what was to come and proof Steve Clarke's boys could slum it with the best of them - and with the potential of qualification for Euro 2024 already in the bag come Tuesday, what a better way to celebrate than a win over England?

Scotland vs England head to head record

The teams have faced each other a total of 115 times, including competitive games and friendlies, last facing each other during Euro 2020 where they played out a 0-0 draw at Wembley.

Scotland currently sits on 41 wins, giving them a 35.7% win percentage, however, England have won slightly more with 48 wins and a 41.7% win percentage. A further 26 games have ended in draws.

What was the score last time Scotland played England at Hampden

The first time the sides met at Hampden was back in March 1878 when the national stadium was located at Crosshill in the Southside of Glasgow, where the home side would run out 7-2 winners thanks to goals from John McGregor, Henry McNeil, Thomas Highet, John McDougall, Billy MacKinnon and Henry McNeil 70.

The last time the two sides met at Hampden, an injury time equaliser from Harry Kane spared England's blushes as the sides played out a 2-2 draw in the Glasgow sunshine. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain had handed England and early lead before two late memorable free kicks from Leigh Griffiths took the roof off Hampden.

What were the results of the last five games between Scotland and England?

18 June 2021: England 0-0 Scotland (Euro 2020)

10 June 2017: Scotland 2 – 2 England (World Cup 2018 Qualifier)

11 November 2016: England 3 – 0 Scotland (World Cup 2018 Qualifier)

18 November 2014: Scotland 1 – 3 England (Friendly)

14 August 2013: England 3 – 2 Scotland (Friendly)

When was the last time Scotland beat England?

The wait for a win against England has been far longer than Scotland fans will be happy to admit, 24 years to be precise, when Craig Brown's Scotland waltzed back over the border from England with a victory. It was a memorable win though, all the same.

With annual meetings between the international rivals halted in 1989, it meant the team would only clash if drawn together in qualifiers, or World Cup or European Championships. Low and behold, when it did eventually happen on 17 November 1999, it would be for one of the biggest prizes ever – qualification to a major tournament.

It would see a straight shoot out between two of the world’s oldest and fiercest rivals for a place at Euro 2000 as they faced off in a qualifying play-off. Two Paul Scholes strikes handed England a 2-0 win at Hampden four days earlier, leaving the Scots having to better England’s two-goal advantage.