McTominay has been been lavished with praise by his new Napoli boss Conte

Napoli boss Antonio Conte has lavished praise on Scotland international Scott McTominay after the midfielder made his second league start for his new club in the 2-0 win over Monza on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The £30million midfielder has enjoyed a dream start to life in Naples, scoring just seconds after coming on in a 5-0 Coppa Italia win over Palermo on Thursday before and started for the second Serie A game in a row in yesterday’s weekend win at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The inclusion of McTominay prompted the Italian boss to make a tactical switch in the win over Monza, as Conte opted to move to a 4-3-3, with the 27-year-old given more freedom in an advanced role. “Nothing happens by chance,” explained the Napoli boss. “We work on these situations in training so that we can use those positions to create problems for the opposition.

“Scott is a complete player, versatile, who can be a trequartista behind the striker, he can be a mezzala in a three-man midfield, play in a two-man midfield or even wide in a 5-4-1 with licence to attack - a player who has goals in his blood,” beamed Conte. “He’s very good at making runs into the box. He has excellent technical qualities, as well as an important physical stature and he’s strong in the air. In his DNA, he has quite a few goals.”

Sold to the Italian giants on transfer deadline day by Manchester United, the Scottish midfielder’s impressive start to life in Serie A saw ex-Celtic and Napoli forward Paolo Di Canio blast his former Red Devil’s boss Eric ten Hag, accusing the Dutch head coach of having an anti-British bias.

The Dutch boss was humbled by ex-Celtic head coach Ange Postecoglou and his Tottenham Hotspur team on Monday, as the North London side ran out comfortable 3-0 winners, leading the former Celtic striker to criticise ten Hag’s summer recruitment.