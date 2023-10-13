It was the ultimate I-was-there-moment until it wasn’t. It’s fair to predict that at his current rate of productivity, Scott McTominay will score many more goals for Scotland.

He might even add to his current total of two against Spain at some point in the future. It’s even possible, one supposes, that the two countries could meet again in the knock-out stages of Euro 2024.

But McTominay won’t ever again have the chance of scoring the goal that earns Scotland a place at a major finals in a city where Spain are close to unbeatable. He might not be able to repeat the free kick from such a tight angle that swerved so unerringly into the top corner. The midfielder had no right to score from there - as Uefa quickly concluded. They did take some time to agree why the goal had to be scrutinised out of existence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Had there been no net the ball would have landed amongst the 4,000 or so Scots sitting in the area reserved for visiting fans although many more were dotted around the Estadio de Cartuja. Those supporters in the official away area were handed the perfect view of a seemingly perfect goal. But it’s becoming ever more evident that VAR has been designed to find fault with anything.

Scotland's Scott McTominay celebrates scoring a goal against Spain that was later annulled following a VAR check. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO/AFP via Getty Images)

McTominay rushed to kiss a television camera in the post-goal delirium. He and every other Scot soon wanted to put their foot through the pitchside monitor Dutch referee Serdar Gozubuyuk consulted when it became clear that some doubt was emerging about the legitimacy of the goal.

It's frustrating to concede that those of us charged with shedding light on these occasions or at least reporting what happened are sometimes in the least-best position to do so. Certainly that felt like the case on Thursday evening. Reporters were seated in the top tier of a cavernous stadium with no television monitor on hand for replays.

We relied on the large screen on the other side of the ground, which it now turns out was relaying erroneous information. A message flashed up confirming the VAR check was for a possible foul. There was no mention of offside, the reason McTominay's strike was actually chalked-off - or at least the reason eventually provided after a suspicious 16-minute wait to inform the host broadcaster, during which the game re-started and Spain edged ahead through Alvaro Morata.

Enquiries made to the Uefa press office yesterday were met by the same brief reply: “Dear Sir, the goal was ruled out for offside.” Er, thanks. There was no attempt to provide the requested clarity in terms of how the decision was reached, why the reason was apparently changed, and whether there were plans to release the transcript of conversation between VAR officials. Uefa’s “we care about football” slogan was included at the bottom of the email reply. Laughable.

Referee Serdar Gozubuyuk disallows Scott McTominay's goal against Spain. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

The streets of Seville were quiet yesterday morning. The fact it was the day after a national holiday may have accounted for the slow start. But it's nice to think Sevillanos were also hiding behind shuttered windows out of a slight sense of embarrassment.

Few wished to meet the gaze of Tartan Army footsoldiers, many of whom were still wandering slightly dazed around the streets while muttering darkly about conspiracies.

Even those of us not usually given to falling prey to such thoughts had to concede there’s something deeply unsatisfying about this episode.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two Spanish newspapers used the same headline. Both AS and Marca went for “Paso De Gigante” on their front pages. And no this isn't Spanish for “Gigantic Swindle”.

Both publications interpreted Spain’s 2-0 win as a “giant step” towards Euro 2024, as they were entitled to do. There was barely any space given to Scotland’s chief grievance. Only two opposition players – McTominay and John McGinn – got more than one star in the AS player ratings panel in contrast to five Spain players. The same two got two stars in Marca with even Aaron Hickey – or “Kickey” as they misspelt the full-back’s name – only earning one despite his heroics, bar a late slip that led to Spain's second goal from substitute Oihan Sancet.

“It would have been, it really would have been,” sighed Steve Clarke when it was put him that McTominay’s ‘goal’ would have been a moment for the ages, a strike to equal James McFadden’s long-distance winner against France in Paris in 2007.

Clarke’s impulse might be to move on. Understandably, the manager does not want to risk seeing Scotland’s still very buoyant qualification prospects compromised by becoming bogged down in recriminations.

However, there is a desire on the part of the Scottish Football Association to obtain answers from Uefa, something which strengthened throughout the day yesterday. The scant information provided by the governing body succeeded only in raising further questions. If indeed offside, why did the referee indicate he had awarded a direct free-kick when he returned from the pitch-side monitor? Offside is penalised by an indirect free-kick.

Despite everything, Scotland booking a ticket to Euro 2024 may only have been delayed by just over three days. If they do reach Germany by dint of a result earned by new foes Spain against Norway tomorrow evening, Clarke was insistent about one thing: it's no thanks to anyone but Scotland.

“It’s important to recognise that if and when we qualify then it’s because of what we’ve done,” he stressed to reporters in Seville. “We could be sitting here with nine or ten points and everybody would be saying that’s alright going into the November games.

“But we’re not, we’re sitting with 15 points. So if Norway don’t get the result that they need to stay in contention, it’s because of our work, not because of what Spain do. I think it’s really important to get that message out there.”