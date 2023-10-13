Scottish FA demand answers from UEFA over Scott McTominay disallowed goal against Spain

The Scottish Football Association have written to Roberto Rossetti, Uefa’s head of refereeing, seeking clarification on the confusion and contradictions surrounding Scott McTominay’s disallowed free-kick goal in the 2-0 defeat to Spain on Thursday night.

Although manager Steve Clarke stressed a willingness to move on in the direct aftermath of the loss, with Scotland’s qualification hopes still very much alive, it is understood that the SFA have requested comments on a number of different points concerning the decision to chalk off the goal that would have put Scotland in front against their Group A rivals with half an hour to play in Seville.

The visitors would have sealed a berth at Euro 2024 had they held on for a win or even earned a draw. Late goals from Spain skipper Alvaro Morata and substitute Oihan Sancet secured a win for the hosts, who can qualify for next summer’s finals with a win against Norway tomorrow.

Scotland’s qualification might only have been delayed a matter of days.

Referee Serdar Gozubuyuk disallows the goal scored by Scotland's Scott McTominay against Spain. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Clarke’s side will be celebrating tomorrow providing Spain can take at least a point in Oslo. But SFA dismay at the events surrounding McTominay’s ruled-out goal has strengthened in the aftermath of Thursday’s defeat.

Confusion over the game-changing decision arose because referee Serdar Gozubuyuk did not signal for an indirect free-kick following his pitchside review. That would have confirmed the offside decision. However, the Dutchman clearly signalled for a foul on Unai Simon by the Scotland player nearest to the Spanish goalkeeper, which was defender Jack Hendry. The scoreboard also displayed the message that the goal had been disallowed for a foul.

The Scotsman understands the SFA have made a series of observations about the performance of the officials in Seville. They want to know:

Why the referee signalled a foul with his hand gesture, with that information handed to broadcasters.

Why broadcasters were informed that the decision had been changed to offside 16 minutes later and a line graphic presented showing only one line.

Why the decision was changed for a third time to inform broadcasters that the goal had been ruled out because Scotland player Jack Hendry was deemed to have fouled goalkeeper Unai Simon.

Why the original decision of the referee to award the goal was deemed a ‘clear and obvious’ error when the Spain ‘keeper made no attempt to play the ball.

Why a clear foul against John McGinn earlier in the game was not given as a foul.

After the game Clarke had stressed that he was now going to concentrate on Tuesday’s friendly against France.

“You just move on, it’s a VAR decision that goes against you,” he said. “At that stage we were in the game fine. When we concede it makes it more difficult and the second puts a bit of gloss on that Spain didn’t deserve.”