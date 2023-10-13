The eyes of Scotland will be on Oslo on Sunday night for a Euro 2024 qualifier between Norway and Spain that could have a huge bearing on their own destiny.

The match takes place Ullevaal Stadion – the scene of Scotland’s memorable 2-1 win in June – and the Tartan Army have good reason to cheer for the visitors with the prospect of Scotland’s place at next summer’s finals being confirmed dependant on the result.

Scotland remain top of Group A on 15 points despite their controversial 2-0 defeat to Spain in Seville on Thursday night, with Spain three points further back having played a game less, and Norway in third place on 10 points with six left to play for.

It means anything other than a Norway win – in other words a Spain win or draw – would spark celebrations across Scotland as it would guarantee Steve Clarke’s side a top two finish in the group and cement their place at Euro 2024 with two games to spare.

Spain's Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring the opener in the 2-0 win over Scotland. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO/AFP via Getty Images)

A Norway win would leave Scotland with work to do in their remaining November qualifiers where a win away to Georgia or a draw against Norway at Hampden in the final group fixture would be enough to book their ticket to Germany.

Norway v Spain match details

The Euro 2024 qualifier takes place at Ulleval Stadion, Oslo, Norway on Sunday, October 15. Kick-off is 7.45pm.

Is Norway v Spain on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Viaplay Sports Xtra. This can be found on channel 422 on Sky or channel 553 on Virgin but is available to subscribers only. Coverage begins at 7.35pm. Details on how to subscribe to Viaplay through your TV provider can be found here.

Norway v Spain live stream

Those wishing to watch the match on their laptop, tablet or phone can do so by subscribing at viaplay.com or downloading the Viaplay app. The cost for a Viaplay subscription is £14.99 per month or £9.99 per month if taken on a 12-month contract.

