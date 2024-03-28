Scotland striker handed injury boost by EFL boss as £8 million man nears return

Southampton head coach Russell Martin has offered an injury update on Ross Stewart. Cr. SNS Group.

Scotland international Ross Stewart has made the first step on the road to recovery following the injury nightmare that has plagued his season.

The former Sunderland striker made a big money move to Southampton on transfer deadline day for an initial £8 million as he neared a return from Achilles tendon surgery. However, just two weeks after making his Saints debut he was struck down with injury again after suffering a muscle problem that has sidelined him since November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There finally appears to be good news on the horizon for the Irvine born forward though after Southampton boss Russell Martin offered an update on the striker's return to fitness.

"Big Ross Stewart is back on the grass," said Martin. "He is doing light work and will slowly be reintegrated back into the group. As I’ve said before, we shouldn’t expect too much from him. It’s great to have him back in amongst things" the Saints boss added as he spoke ahead of tonight's game with Middlesbrough.

Following a goal-laden season in Sunderland's 2021/2022 promotion campaign, the 27-year-old had started to break into Steve Clarke's Scotland squad and made his debut as a substitute in the UEFA Nations League clash Armenia at Hampden Park in August 2022. He then made a further appearance in the 3-0 defeat to Republic Of Ireland and was named on the bench in the win over Armenia.

The ex-Ross County man then enjoyed an explosive start to the life in the English second tier with his former club Sunderland last year, scoring five goals in his first seven games before he picked up a thigh injury that ruled him out for almost four months.