Scotland star wanted by Euro giants, 5 goals in 7 games, Rangers link, contract status

Scotland striker Ross Stewart is reportedly wanted by Olympiacos.

The 26-year-old has been a huge hit since moving from Ross County to Sunderland. He has plundered 34 goals in 72 appearances, helping the Black Cats win promotion from League One. Stewart started this campaign in excellent form with five goals in seven games before suffering a thigh injury which has kept him out since September.

Yet, despite his absence, interest remains high in the striker. According to The Sun, Greek giants Olympiacos are keen. Last season’s Super League 1 champions are toiling this campaign, sitting fourth, 12 points behind arch-rivals Panathinaikos.

There is also interest in the UK from Middlesbrough, under the management of former Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick, while Stewart has been strongly linked with Rangers in the past. This summer he was understood to be a forward target and may well be again if Michael Beale decides to strengthen his attacking options. Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray spoke recently about the player's situation. He is under contract until the end of the season, while the club have an option for a year extension but the former Hibs and Celtic manager admitted there would be no breaking of the bank to keep him.

"The club has to make those decisions and sometimes it can be really hard, but if you have to sell an asset then you have to sell an asset,” he said. “I hope we can get something sorted out. I believe he has got an amazing vehicle to progress his career. If he scores 20 or 25 goals, the phone will ring off the hook. All he has to do is knock on the door of the manager or the head coach and say 'I know so-and-so has been asking after me, and I'd like to go'. Then we say 'right, well as long as it's £30m then we can do it'."

Stewart could return from injury this month with Mowbray remaining patient to ensure he isn’t rushed back. Sunderland sit tenth in the Championship and are back in action on Monday, December 12 when they host West Brom.

