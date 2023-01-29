Scotland manager Steve Clarke will be monitoring the situation of two of his forwards after Ross Stewart picked up a serious injury playing for Sunderland, while QPR’s Lyndon Dykes has been admitted to hospital due to illness.

Stewart was stretchered off during Sunderland’s 1-1 draw with Fulham at Craven Cottage in the FA Cup just 20 minutes into the match and there are fears he could be sidelined for a “long, long time” with an suspected Achilles injury, while was taken to hospital ahead of QPR’s Skybet Championship match against Hull City.

On Stewart’s situation, Mowbray said: "He's got his big boot on, I think it's an Achilles injury. I've just been speaking the doctors and because he's not hopping and screaming about, it's potentially a complete tear which could be a long, long time. Let's wait an see. I shouldn't jump to conclusions, I'm not a doctor, he has an Achilles injury, something popped as he made a darting run and we're concerned about it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stewart won his first caps for Scotland last year and has been in excellent form for Sunderland in the second tier of English football. His recent performances have caught the eye of clubs in the Premier League, while Rangers have also been credited with a long-term interest in the ex-Ross County forward.

Sunderland and Scotland striker Ross Stewart suffered a serious injury against Fulham.

Dykes, meanwhile, is currently receiving medical assistance in hospital after falling ill earlier in the week. A statement from QPR late on Saturday on Twitter read: “Stay strong Lyndon. The club are closely monitoring Lyndon after he was admitted to hospital this week. We wish our No 9 a quick and safe recovery.” Dykes is one of Clarke’s main Scotland forwards, scoring eight goals in 26 appearances.

Scotland’s next match is a Euro 2024 qualifier against Cyprus at Hampden on Saturday, March 25 before welcoming Spain to Glasgow three days later. Both Hearts forward Lawrence Shankland and Hibs forward Kevin Nisbet are pushing for inclusion due to their excellent form in the cinch Premiership, while Southampton’s Che Adams and Stoke City’s Jacob Brown will expect to be selected.