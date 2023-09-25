All Sections
Who will start for Scotland Women against Belgium Women at Hampden Park tomorrow night? (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)Who will start for Scotland Women against Belgium Women at Hampden Park tomorrow night? (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
Who will start for Scotland Women against Belgium Women at Hampden Park tomorrow night? (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Scotland starting XI vs Belgium: Team news, predicted line up for Nations League clash at Hampden Park

Scotland Women return to Hampden Park for their second UEFA Nations League game against Belgium tomorrow night. Here’s which 11 players we think predict will start against the Belgians.

By Graham Falk
Published 25th Sep 2023, 12:19 BST

An encouraging display away to European Champions the Lionesses has Tartan Army fans in a positive mood heading into Tuesday’s crunch Nations League clash with Belgium.

Four wins from their last five games saw Spanish head coach Pedro Martinez Losa rewarded with a contract extension that will see him remain at the helm until at least 2027- a move that has been strongly backed by Scotland’s players.

Over 40,000 fans packed out the Stadium Of Light on Friday and the women’s national team will be hoping for a strong crowd at Hampden tomorrow after their recent excellent form as they face Belgium tomorrow night.

Manchester United winger Emma Watson has been forced out of the squad with an injury she picked up in training last week and her former Rangers team mate Kirsty Howat has received her first international call up after a strong start to the Scottish Women’s Premier League campaign. Will she be given a shock starting berth?

We predict which starting XI Scotland will go with as they look to topple Belgium.

1. GK - Lee Gibson

The Scotland number one will continue in between the sticks on the side's return to Hampden Park.

1. GK - Lee Gibson

The Scotland number one will continue in between the sticks on the side’s return to Hampden Park.

2. RB - Rachel McLauchlan

The attacking full back should start tomorrow's game as Scotland look to go for the win at Hampden.

2. RB - Rachel McLauchlan

The attacking full back should start tomorrow’s game as Scotland look to go for the win at Hampden.

3. CB - Rachel Corsie

Scotland's captain will lead the side out tomorrow night.

3. CB - Rachel Corsie

Scotland’s captain will lead the side out tomorrow night. Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group

4. CB - Sophie Howard

The Leicester City defender is one of the first names on Martinez Losa's team sheet these days.

4. CB - Sophie Howard

The Leicester City defender is one of the first names on Martinez Losa’s team sheet these days.

