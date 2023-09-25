Scotland Women return to Hampden Park for their second UEFA Nations League game against Belgium tomorrow night. Here’s which 11 players we think predict will start against the Belgians.

An encouraging display away to European Champions the Lionesses has Tartan Army fans in a positive mood heading into Tuesday’s crunch Nations League clash with Belgium.

Four wins from their last five games saw Spanish head coach Pedro Martinez Losa rewarded with a contract extension that will see him remain at the helm until at least 2027- a move that has been strongly backed by Scotland’s players.

Over 40,000 fans packed out the Stadium Of Light on Friday and the women’s national team will be hoping for a strong crowd at Hampden tomorrow after their recent excellent form as they face Belgium tomorrow night.

Manchester United winger Emma Watson has been forced out of the squad with an injury she picked up in training last week and her former Rangers team mate Kirsty Howat has received her first international call up after a strong start to the Scottish Women’s Premier League campaign. Will she be given a shock starting berth?

We predict which starting XI Scotland will go with as they look to topple Belgium.

1 . GK - Lee Gibson The Scotland number one will continue in between the sticks on the side’s return to Hampden Park. Photo Sales

2 . RB - Rachel McLauchlan The attacking full back should start tomorrow’s game as Scotland look to go for the win at Hampden. Photo Sales

3 . CB - Rachel Corsie Scotland’s captain will lead the side out tomorrow night. Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group Photo Sales