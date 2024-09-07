Scotland will look to arrest an alarming run of results this weekend as they continue their Nations League campaign with a daunting trip to Portugal.

Thursday’s return to competitive action against Poland saw Scotland begin the new season in the same way their Euro 2024 campaign ended, with the Tartan Army were sent home bitterly disappointed as an injury time winner handed their opponents a last gasp 3-2 victory at Hampden Park.

The result meant Scotland have now officially gone an entire calendar year without a competitive win, having not tasted victory since a 3-0 thumping of Cyprus on 8 September 2023. With the small matter of Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal next on the agenda, Steve Clarke must somehow find a way to halt an alarming run of results.

There are selection headaches for the Scottish head coach heading into the clash too. Ben Doak and Lawrence Shankland both impressed off the bench in Thursday’s defeat to Poland, while Clarke could also plot changes in defence too, following the poor performances of both Grant Hanley and Anthony Ralston in midweek. Could he move back to a back three?

Here’s how The Scotsman predict the team will line up against Portugal on Sunday.

1 . GK: Angus Gunn Didn't cover himself in glory for Poland's opener on Thursday, but is still Scotland's number one goalkeeper. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RB: Anthony Ralston Gave away a clumsy penalty against Poland, but also picked up an excellent assist. With Nathan Patterson and Aaron Hickey still out, Ralston is an automatic pick at full-back. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . CB: Scott McKenna Was the better of the two centre-halves on Thursday night and will continue in a new look back four. | SNS Group Photo Sales