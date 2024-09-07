Will Steve Clarke make changes for the trip to Portugal? Cr: SNS Group.placeholder image
Will Steve Clarke make changes for the trip to Portugal? Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Scotland predicted XI vs Portugal: Steve Clarke ponders major switch for Nations League clash - gallery

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 7th Sep 2024, 09:31 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2024, 17:41 BST

Scotland continue their Nations League campaign with a daunting trip to Portugal this weekend. This is how we are predicting Steve Clarke’s side will line-up for the game in Lisbon.

Scotland will look to arrest an alarming run of results this weekend as they continue their Nations League campaign with a daunting trip to Portugal.

Thursday’s return to competitive action against Poland saw Scotland begin the new season in the same way their Euro 2024 campaign ended, with the Tartan Army were sent home bitterly disappointed as an injury time winner handed their opponents a last gasp 3-2 victory at Hampden Park.

The result meant Scotland have now officially gone an entire calendar year without a competitive win, having not tasted victory since a 3-0 thumping of Cyprus on 8 September 2023. With the small matter of Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal next on the agenda, Steve Clarke must somehow find a way to halt an alarming run of results.

There are selection headaches for the Scottish head coach heading into the clash too. Ben Doak and Lawrence Shankland both impressed off the bench in Thursday’s defeat to Poland, while Clarke could also plot changes in defence too, following the poor performances of both Grant Hanley and Anthony Ralston in midweek. Could he move back to a back three?

Here’s how The Scotsman predict the team will line up against Portugal on Sunday.

Didn't cover himself in glory for Poland's opener on Thursday, but is still Scotland's number one goalkeeper.

1. GK: Angus Gunn

Didn't cover himself in glory for Poland's opener on Thursday, but is still Scotland's number one goalkeeper. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Gave away a clumsy penalty against Poland, but also picked up an excellent assist. With Nathan Patterson and Aaron Hickey still out, Ralston is an automatic pick at full-back.

2. RB: Anthony Ralston

Gave away a clumsy penalty against Poland, but also picked up an excellent assist. With Nathan Patterson and Aaron Hickey still out, Ralston is an automatic pick at full-back. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Was the better of the two centre-halves on Thursday night and will continue in a new look back four.

3. CB: Scott McKenna

Was the better of the two centre-halves on Thursday night and will continue in a new look back four. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Needlessly conceded a last minute penalty that cost Scotland a point against Poland in midweek and was extremely poor during the 3-2 defeat. However, Steve Clarke has defended the Norwich City man in the aftermath of the game and is likely to put his faith in him against Portugal this weekend.

4. CB: Grant Hanley

Needlessly conceded a last minute penalty that cost Scotland a point against Poland in midweek and was extremely poor during the 3-2 defeat. However, Steve Clarke has defended the Norwich City man in the aftermath of the game and is likely to put his faith in him against Portugal this weekend. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ScotlandPortugalUEFA Nations LeagueSteve ClarkeTeam news
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice