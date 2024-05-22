After weeks of waiting, Scotland fans finally know the pool of players which are likely to represent the nation at this year’s Euro 2024.

A 28-man provisional squad was confirmed by head coach Steve Clarke on Wednesday morning and included the likes of Liverpool wonderkid Ben Doak, uncapped Ross McCrorie and the vastly experience James Forrest alongside all of the usual faces.

Ryan Jack and Stuart Armstrong have had their injuries problems of late but were also included, while Craig Gordon is one of four goalkeepers chosen as part of the provisional squad, while two unlucky players will have to miss out in the coming weeks as the squad is trimmed to the maximum of 26 players.

But which players have enjoyed the best seasons at their club? Who has played the most league games and scored the most league goals?

We profile each players form heading into the tournament and look at league games played, their goal contributions and how they have rated throughout the 2023/2024 campaign.

1 . GK: Angus Gunn - Norwich City Games: 40 (Started 40) Clean sheets: 11 Goals conceded: 48 Penalties saved: 0 of 4 Average rating (as per FotMob): 6.78 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . GK: Zander Clark - Hearts Games: 35 (Started 35) Clean sheets: 15 Goals conceded: 38 Penalties saved: 2 of 8 Average rating (as per FotMob): 6.76. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . GK: Liam Kelly - Motherwell Games: 38 (Started 38) Clean sheets: 3 Goals conceded: 59 Penalties saved: 2 of 8. Average rating (as per FotMob): 6.44 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales