Steve Clarke has named his provisional squad for Euro 2024. Cr. Getty Images.

Scotland Euro 2024 Squad: Each players' 23/24 season examined - including Liverpool, Rangers and Celtic stars

By Graham Falk
Published 22nd May 2024, 12:28 BST

We profile each player included in Scotland’s provisional 28-man squad for Euro 2024.

After weeks of waiting, Scotland fans finally know the pool of players which are likely to represent the nation at this year’s Euro 2024.

A 28-man provisional squad was confirmed by head coach Steve Clarke on Wednesday morning and included the likes of Liverpool wonderkid Ben Doak, uncapped Ross McCrorie and the vastly experience James Forrest alongside all of the usual faces.

Ryan Jack and Stuart Armstrong have had their injuries problems of late but were also included, while Craig Gordon is one of four goalkeepers chosen as part of the provisional squad, while two unlucky players will have to miss out in the coming weeks as the squad is trimmed to the maximum of 26 players.

But which players have enjoyed the best seasons at their club? Who has played the most league games and scored the most league goals?

We profile each players form heading into the tournament and look at league games played, their goal contributions and how they have rated throughout the 2023/2024 campaign.

Games: 40 (Started 40) Clean sheets: 11 Goals conceded: 48 Penalties saved: 0 of 4 Average rating (as per FotMob): 6.78

1. GK: Angus Gunn - Norwich City

Games: 40 (Started 40) Clean sheets: 11 Goals conceded: 48 Penalties saved: 0 of 4 Average rating (as per FotMob): 6.78 Photo: Getty Images

Games: 35 (Started 35) Clean sheets: 15 Goals conceded: 38 Penalties saved: 2 of 8 Average rating (as per FotMob): 6.76.

2. GK: Zander Clark - Hearts

Games: 35 (Started 35) Clean sheets: 15 Goals conceded: 38 Penalties saved: 2 of 8 Average rating (as per FotMob): 6.76. Photo: Getty Images

Games: 38 (Started 38) Clean sheets: 3 Goals conceded: 59 Penalties saved: 2 of 8. Average rating (as per FotMob): 6.44

3. GK: Liam Kelly - Motherwell

Games: 38 (Started 38) Clean sheets: 3 Goals conceded: 59 Penalties saved: 2 of 8. Average rating (as per FotMob): 6.44 Photo: Getty Images

Games: 3 (Started 3) Cleans sheets: 1 Goals conceded: 4 Penalties saved: 0 of 0 Average rating (as per FotMob): 6.42

4. GK: Craig Gordon - Hearts

Games: 3 (Started 3) Cleans sheets: 1 Goals conceded: 4 Penalties saved: 0 of 0 Average rating (as per FotMob): 6.42

