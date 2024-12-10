Celtic miss big opportunity after posting Champions League statistic that is almost unheard of

Point well made as assured Celtic keep Zagreb out

It was, incontrovertibly, an away game and yet Celtic did their best to make themselves feel at home in the Balkans. They might lament failing to secure a rare win on their Champions League travels but a second consecutive goalless draw away from home is an impressive reaction to the 7-1 thumping in Dortmund in October.

The Scottish champions will take another point and move on. They have ten domestic games between now and their next Champions League outing, which is a very winnable home tie against Swiss side Young Boys. That is followed by a trip to face Aston Villa. Things remain nicely poised for Brendan Rodgers’ side. This point leaves Celtic still well positioned to qualify for the knockout stage play-off round, at the very least. They are looking increasingly comfortable on the road with Rodgers at this level.

While the signs surrounding the stadium are all written in Croatian and no one could possibly mistake the misshapen home of Dinamo Zagreb for Parkhead, the visitors began as if they were very much still in Paradise. A first away Champions League win since 2017 was in their sights.

Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers challenges Dinamo Zagreb's Martin Baturina. (Photo by DAMIR SENCAR/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Nearly 70 per cent possession in the first half said it all. This is the kind of statistic they might routinely post on away outings in the Premiership, but the Champions League? It’s almost unheard of. It was still around 65 per cent at the end with Celtic having sought to press the issue. A near post intervention from the veteran French defender Kevin Theophile-Catherine following a sweeping move involving substitutes James Forrest and Arne Engels saved an almost certain goal, with Adam Idah, another replacement, waiting to convert.

Rodgers anticipated having most of the ball. It is one reason why the Celtic manager selected the more scheming Paulo Bernardo over Engels in midfield, although the pair switched midway through the second half. Luke McCowan joined Engels on the pitch at the same time and found pockets of space, including after exchanging passes with Callum McGregor and firing low towards goal. Home 'keeper Danijel Zagorac held well.

Celtic midfielder Paulo Bernardo challenges Dinamo Zagreb's Martin Baturina. (Photo by DAMIR SENCAR/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

The game was opening up. However, neither side were able to take advantage of the more ragged nature of play although the hosts did seek to assert themselves in their own territory towards the end. Taylor robbed Nathanael Mbuku with a timely blindside challenge as the substitute was about to shoot. Kasper Schmeichel had to be alert when tipping Marco Pjaco’s header over the top with ten minutes left in front of his watching father, the former Manchester United ‘keeper Peter.

Celtic were the ones applying the pressure in the final moments as they sought that first away Champions League victory since matchday two in 2017, when they beat Anderlecht 3-0. This was matchday six seven years later. It’s been a while.

There was genuine hope that this would be the night when the monkey was lifted from their backs. After all, Dinamo Zagreb were in the midst of a poor run of form and have been disrupted by injury. One whole side of their stadium was also completely empty having been declared unfit for purpose following an earthquake in 2020. It was a long way from Parkhead, or even Hampden, although the Zagreb band of Ultras, the Bad Blue Boys, made themselves heard, helped by setting off several crackers.

Celtic captain Callum McGregor and goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel show appreciation to the travelling fans after the goalless draw with Dinamo Zagreb. (Photo by Jurij Kodrun/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Celtic will be back in Glasgow soon enough to take on some more boys in blue. They won’t be as satisfied with a 0-0 draw on that occasion – unless such an outcome is followed by a shootout win. With this weekend’s League Cup final against Rangers very much in mind, one negative was a hip knock sustained by Alistair Johnston. The full-back was replaced at half time by Anthony Ralston.

The opening 45 minutes were scratchy. While Celtic dominated possession, they failed to test Zagorac to any significant degree. But at least they were not making their own ‘keeper work, as on their last Champions League outing against Club Brugge when Cameron Carter-Vickers passed into his own net. The centre-half was a composed presence alongside Aaron Trusty here.

Zagreb came nearest to calamity when Kyogo was close to closing down Zagorac. The ‘keeper managed to hack clear. Nicolas Kuhn saw a shot deflected over after cutting in from the left near the start of a much livelier second half.