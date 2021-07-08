Ross County lose opening Premier Sports Cup fixture to Forfar by forfeit

Ross County have been forced to forfeit their opening Premier Sports Cup group game with Forfar AThletic with the ongoing coronavirus crisis at the club.

The Staggies abandoned football operations earlier this week with positive cases of the virus traced at the Highland football centre and Malky Mackay’s Scottish managerial debut has now been shelved.

A number of players and staff have tested positive in Dingwall leaving them unable to play their season opener.

Under SPFL rules the tie is awarded to the Loons, who lost out in similar circumstances against Dundee in last season’s competition.

Falkirk also benefitted from a similar scenario last term with a match against Kilmarnock forfeited and a 3-0 win awarded.

An SPFL spokesman confirmed: “Consistent with the announcements in respect of similar issues in the group stage of last year’s competition, any team unable or unwilling to field a team in a Premier Sports Cup Round 1 group stage tie, will forfeit the match on the basis of a 3-0 defeat. Accordingly, Forfar Athletic have been awarded a 3-0 win in the tie.

“This announcement demonstrates the continuing threat of disruption to SPFL competitions by Covid-19, particularly given the current levels of transmission of the virus throughout the country.

“We wish the affected players and staff the very best in their recovery and will continue to liaise with Ross County in the coming days.”

The Staggies said: “We are working hard with all authorities to re-open our Football Department later next week. It is business as usual for administration, ticketing and club shop.

The club will continue to keep supporters updated in the coming days.”

